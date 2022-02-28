Rick Barnes looks back at Auburn win, previews Georgia

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – (Wire Reports) Anaëlle Leclercq-Ficher recorded an undefeated 4-0 weekend for the Rebels and was voted as the SEC Freshman of the Week on Wednesday. She earns her first individual collegiate honor and the first conference weekly award for the Rebels this season. Leclercq-Ficher starred for the No. 46 Rebels over the weekend, competing at home versus Tennessee State (twice) on Friday and Louisiana-Monroe on Sunday. The Rebels swept all three matches over the weekend, 7-0, 4-0 and 7-0. Versus Tennessee State, Leclercq-Ficher played at No. 1 Singles and No. 1 Doubles. She earned a straight-set 6-1, 6-1 win in singles and a dominant 6-0 win in doubles. She played at No. 1 Singles and No. 2 Doubles versus Louisiana-Monroe, winning 6-4, 6-0 in singles and 6-0 in doubles.

