Auburn, GA

Rick Barnes looks back at Auburn win, previews Georgia

By Grant Ramey
247Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEverything Rick Barnes said during his weekly press conference on Monday, looking back at the 67-62 win over Auburn on Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena and ahead to Tuesday's road game at Georgia:. ON MOVING ON FROM SATURDAY'S WIN OVER AUBURN AND FOCUSING ON GEORGIA. "They better. We came in...

247Sports

Jasmine Powell commits to Lady Vols

Jasmine Powell, a transfer point from Minnesota, has committed to Tennessee. The 5-6 point guard from Detroit visited Tennessee last week and took in the 86-64 win over Mississippi State at Thompson-Boling Arena in the penultimate game of the regular season. Powell played nearly three seasons at Minnesota before entering the transfer portal in January and will be a senior next season for the Lady Vols.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Georgia Tech Versus Clemson

Georgia Tech makes the short drive up I85 to meet Clemson in a 7PM tipoff. The Jackets will be looking for the 2-game sweep after recently beating Clemson at home. Georgia Tech starts the game with Rodney Howard, Deebo Coleman, Jordan Usher, Mike Devoe, and Kyle Sturdivant.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Highly ranked Tennessee commitment makes another move in rankings

The highest-ranked player in Tennessee's 2023 class climbed even higher in 247Sports' rankings on Wednesday. Four-star tight end Ethan Davis of Collins Hill High School in Suwanee, Ga., climbed 40 spots in the latest update to the Top247 and now is ranked the No. 114 overall prospect in the 2023 class by 247Sports.
SUWANEE, GA
247Sports

Vanderbilt basketball: Shea Ralph says Commodores 'peaking at the right time' after blowout win over Texas A&M

A dominant performance against Texas A&M at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville has Vanderbilt moving on to the second round of the SEC Tournament. The Commodores beat the Aggies 85-69 thanks to a triple-double by Jordyn Cambridge, and Brinae Alexander added another 23 points. Sacha Washington posted a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds, while Iyana Moore scored 18 points.
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

Anaëlle Leclercq-Ficher named SEC Freshman of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – (Wire Reports) Anaëlle Leclercq-Ficher recorded an undefeated 4-0 weekend for the Rebels and was voted as the SEC Freshman of the Week on Wednesday. She earns her first individual collegiate honor and the first conference weekly award for the Rebels this season. Leclercq-Ficher starred for the No. 46 Rebels over the weekend, competing at home versus Tennessee State (twice) on Friday and Louisiana-Monroe on Sunday. The Rebels swept all three matches over the weekend, 7-0, 4-0 and 7-0. Versus Tennessee State, Leclercq-Ficher played at No. 1 Singles and No. 1 Doubles. She earned a straight-set 6-1, 6-1 win in singles and a dominant 6-0 win in doubles. She played at No. 1 Singles and No. 2 Doubles versus Louisiana-Monroe, winning 6-4, 6-0 in singles and 6-0 in doubles.
SPORTS
247Sports

Live Hoops Updates: Texas A&M 81, Alabama 68; Second Half

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- No. 25 Alabama (19-10, 9-7 SEC) will host Texas A&M (18-11, 7-9) tonight at Coleman Coliseum. The SEC game will tip-off at 6 p.m. CT on the SEC Network. This will be the first meeting between the Crimson Tide and Aggies since Feb. 19, 2020, when Texas A&M defeated Alabama, 74-68, in Tuscaloosa. The teams were set to play last season, however, an ice storm in Texas postponing the scheduled meeting and the pandemic make-up games at the end of the season prevented the two squads from squaring off in 2021.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Spencer Rattler recaps roller-coaster 2021 season at Oklahoma

Former five-star quarterback recruit Spencer Rattler has a new team for the 2022 college football season. After a tumultuous 2021 season with the Oklahoma Sooners that ended with him being benched in favor of Caleb Williams, Rattler transferred to South Carolina this offseason. Rattler met with the media Wednesday after...
NFL
247Sports

Live Updates: FSU vs. Notre Dame - Pregame Notes

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State hosts Notre Dame on Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. at the Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee, Fla. The game between the Seminoles (15-13, 8-10 ACC) and the Irish (21-8, 13-4 ACC) will be shown on the ACC Network, with Anish Shroff and Jordan Cornette on the call. It can be streamed here. It can also be heard on the Learfield IMG College Radio Network with Gene Deckerhoff and Adrian Crawford providing coverage. An audio stream is available here. Noles247.com will provide updates below:
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Video Analysis: Cormani McClain & Dante Moore

With the new Top247 rankings released earlier today, we take a look at two of the premier prospects headlining the Class of 2023. With Top247 quarterback Nicholaus Iamaleava moving up one spot to No. 3 in the 247 rankings, Cormani McClain slid back one spot to the No. 4 prospect in the country. McClain, a cornerback from Lake Gibson High School in Florida, ranks as the top defensive back in the class. A three-phase player, McClain recorded 10 INT’s as a junior, breaking the school record he set as a sophomore. McClain projects as one of the top immediate impact players in 2023.
FOOTBALL
247Sports

Scouting Top247 defensive lineman Keith Sampson

Keith Sampson made a slight move up with 247Sports' Wednesday release of the class of 2023 as he rose 12 spots to No. 130 nationally, and with a rating increase to 92. The New Bern (N.C.) High defensive tackle has a top five of Clemson, Florida State, NC State, Ohio State and South Carolina, and his junior season shows why he is so coveted.
NFL
#Thompson Boling Arena
247Sports

Four-star DB Joenel Aguero names Top 7

Danvers (Mass.) St. John’s Defensive back Joenel Aguero made a move with his recruitment. The top 100 player release the top seven of Alabama, Texas A&M, Georgia, Miami, Florida, Ohio State and LSU. Aguero spent his junior season at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, but returned home in the...
BRADENTON, FL
247Sports

Michigan to honor 5 players on Senior Night, sans Juwan Howard

The Michigan men’s basketball team will honor five players and two managers before it faces Iowa at the Crisler Center on Thursday night. Eli Brooks, Jaron Faulds, DeVante' Jones, Brandon Johns Jr. and Adrien Nuñez will be recognized in a pregame ceremony. The Senior Night festivities will begin at about 8:35 p.m., some 30 minutes before the scheduled tip time of 9:07 p.m., according to a program spokesperson.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Oregon football: Bo Nix's transfer to Ducks receives approval from former Georgia WR George Pickens

In one of the earliest moves of this offseason’s quarterback carousel, Bo Nix announced his transfer from Auburn to Oregon. Now that Nix is a member of the Ducks, former Georgia wide receiver George Pickens says that will be a better fit for him. Pickens knows Nix from high school football in Alabama, and the two developed a relationship before their college careers at rival programs. At the 2022 NFL Combine, Pickens was asked about Nix’s transfer to Oregon. Pickens, who approves of Nix’s decision, noted that Oregon was probably a better option for Nix right out of high school.
OREGON STATE
247Sports

Texas A&M reveals schedule for first week of 2022 spring practice

Though it does not seem like it has been that long since the college football season ended, spring practice is just around the corner. In fact, Texas A&M starts this coming Mon., Mar. 7. The Aggies are getting a week of workouts in prior to Spring Break after having started after Spring Break in recent years.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

2023 TE Jayvontay Conner offered by Florida State

Florida State offered Kernersville (N.C.) East Forsyth three-star junior tight end Jayvontay Conner on Wednesday. Conner mentioned FSU tight ends coach Chris Thomsen when sharing news of the offer. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound tight end has more than 30 offers. FSU joins a list that includes Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Duke,...
FLORIDA STATE
247Sports

Nick Logusch thrives in first career start

Nick Logusch said he tried not to treat Tuesday night’s first career start in an ECU uniform any differently than the 23 consecutive relief appearances since arriving in Greenville ahead of the 2020 season, but the reality is it was a new spot for the fifth-year senior. Logusch transitioned...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
247Sports

Clemson football will be without leading rushers Will Shipley, Kobe Pace for spring practice

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney met with the media Wednesday ahead of the start of spring practice and provided several updates on injured players. The Tigers will be quite shorthanded at running back, as Swinney confirmed both Kobe Pace and Will Shipley will be out until May, at the very least. Shipley, who enjoyed a breakout freshman campaign in 2021, is still nursing a foot injury.
CLEMSON, SC

