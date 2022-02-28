ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

UPDATE 1-Tunisia asks judiciary to dissolve, liquidate French-Tunisian Bank

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

(Adds background)

TUNIS, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Tunisia said on Monday it had sent a report to the judiciary to issue a ruling to liquidate and dissolve the French-Tunisian Bank, one of the oldest banks in Tunisia, after it could not be rescued. The Committee for the Rescue of Troubled Banks headed by the central bank governor said it noted the bank stopped paying and that it could not be rescued.

This is the first Tunisian bank to declare bankruptcy due to financial problems that have accumulated for years.

The Committee for the Rescue of Troubled Banks said the Bank Deposit Fund will compensate the depositors, with about 60,000 dinars as a maximum.

The bank was at the center of a dispute more than three decades ago between one of its first shareholders and the Tunisian state, which confiscated all the shares at the time. (Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Chris Reese and Mark Porter)

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Russian Sanctioned Banks Report Enough Liquidity to Meet Clients' Demands

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian banks sanctioned by the West have enough liquidity to meet clients' demands and are doing everything possible to calmly make it through this volatile period, the banks said in a joint statement on Friday. The banks said there were no restrictions at their ATMs or branches.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Ukraine asks Bank for International Settlements to exclude Russia's central bank

LVIV, March 2 (Reuters) - Ukrainian central bank governor Kyrylo Shevchenko on Wednesday called on the Bank for International Settlements, the umbrella body for central banks worldwide, to terminate the membership of Russia's central bank (CBRF). "Excluding the CBRF and imposing sanctions against the Russian Federation by all international financial...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tunisian#Bankruptcies#Dissolve#French#Tunis#The Bank Deposit Fund#Dinars
Washington Post

Russia and China announce a bid to make the world safe for dictatorship

There was potent symbolism in the warm meeting between President Xi Jinping of China and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, as the Winter Olympics opened in Beijing. At a time when other countries are troubled by the actions of these Eurasian giants — from Russia’s threatened invasion of Ukraine to China’s genocide against the Uyghur people — the two dictators took center stage to support one another.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Tunisia
The US Sun

Chilling warning Putin will ‘go for blood’ beyond Ukraine and could spark ‘global massacre’ if he isn’t stopped now

VLADIMIR Putin will "go for blood beyond Ukraine" and could spark a "global massacre" if he isn't stopped now, Volodymyr Zelenskyy's top aide has warned. As Russian troops continue to advance across the war-torn country, Andriy Yermak - head of the Ukrainian presidential office - has begged the West for more help as Kyiv remains under siege.
POLITICS
The Independent

Meet the Russian businessman who just put a $1m bounty on Putin’s head

A Russian-American businessman who offered a $1m [£756,000] bounty for Vladimir Putin says the Russian leader must go on trial for war crimes, and that he would like to attend the hearings.California-based businessman Alex Konanykhin triggered headlines and no small controversy when he offered the money on social media, along with a picture of Mr Putin and a caption that read: “Wanted: Dead or alive. Vladimir Putin for mass murder.”He added: “I promise to pay $1,000,000 to the officer(s) who, complying with their constitutional duty, arrest(s) Putin as a war criminal under Russian and international laws.”Facebook later took down the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukrainian sailor who sank Russian billionaire boss’s £5m yacht signs up to fight for his homeland

A Ukrainian sailor who tried to sink a superyacht allegedly belonging to his Russian boss in Spain after the war broke out, is determined to sign up with the Ukrainian army to fight for his homeland.Taras Ostapchuk, 55, a mechanical engineer, is headed towards the war-torn Ukrainian capital of Kyiv by train after flying to Warsaw in Poland. He shared a picture with a Ukrainian road sign in the background, according to a Spanish newspaper Ultima Hora."I am going to fight for my country,” he told the newspaper. "I have never picked up a gun, but if necessary I...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Reuters

Reuters

344K+
Followers
291K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy