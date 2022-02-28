ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Mask Mandates To End Next Week

987thebull.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn response to new CDC guidance, Oregon, Washington, & California will...

www.987thebull.com

Comments / 0

CNET

COVID-19 Mask Mandates: Which States Are Ending Mask Requirements And When

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Within the past three weeks, half of the states that instituted mask mandates in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic have lifted that requirement. On Thursday afternoon, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said the state's mask requirement had been lifted, "effective immediately."
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS News

Soon only one U.S. state will still have an indoor mask mandate

Wearing a face mask is becoming increasingly optional as pandemic rules ease across much of the U.S., the most visible shift in how millions of Americans today view the threat from COVID-19. Every state, with the exception of Hawaii, is either ditching or planning to eliminate mask mandates as the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KOMO News

Inslee: State mask mandate to end in most places, including schools, next month

OLYMPIA, Wash. (KOMO) - Masks will no longer be required in most places, including K-12 schools and childcare facilities, starting March 21, Governor Jay Inslee announced on Thursday. Masks will still be required in health care settings including hospitals, outpatient and dental offices, as well as long-term care settings, and...
OLYMPIA, WA
ABC Action News

Florida is the 4th most sinful state, study finds

Florida is the fourth most sinful state in the nation, a new study from WalletHub found. In order to determine the most sinful states in America, WalletHub compared the 50 states across seven key dimensions: 1) Anger & Hatred, 2) Jealousy, 3) Excesses & Vices, 4) Greed, 5) Lust, 6) Vanity and 7) Laziness.
FLORIDA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Dangerous State for COVID-19

It has been about two years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. And while the highly transmissible omicron variant sent infection rates soaring to all-time highs in January 2021, the recent wave seems to be subsiding as cases are dropping nationwide.  But just as the U.S. has surpassed 900,000 deaths in early February, chief […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
San Francisco Chronicle

California’s indoor mask mandate just ended. Schools may be next. There are smarter ways to protect kids

As with every policy decision related to the pandemic, California’s lifting of the indoor mask mandate on Wednesday brings celebrations for some and fear for others. The state has announced that it will soon reconsider its mask mandate for schools, so administrators may again face decisions that require balancing keeping classrooms open to support learning and social emotional development with mitigating the risks of contributing to community transmission.
CALIFORNIA STATE
