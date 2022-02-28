Mask Mandates To End Next Week

As the omicron variant continues to spread, the national vaccination effort is as urgent as it ever has been. Still, many Americans remain hesitant. According to a recent survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, 23,830,000 Americans — or 9.6% of the 18 and older population — say they will either probably or definitely not […]
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Within the past three weeks, half of the states that instituted mask mandates in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic have lifted that requirement. On Thursday afternoon, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said the state's mask requirement had been lifted, "effective immediately."
Wearing a face mask is becoming increasingly optional as pandemic rules ease across much of the U.S., the most visible shift in how millions of Americans today view the threat from COVID-19. Every state, with the exception of Hawaii, is either ditching or planning to eliminate mask mandates as the...
OLYMPIA, Wash. (KOMO) - Masks will no longer be required in most places, including K-12 schools and childcare facilities, starting March 21, Governor Jay Inslee announced on Thursday. Masks will still be required in health care settings including hospitals, outpatient and dental offices, as well as long-term care settings, and...
Florida is the fourth most sinful state in the nation, a new study from WalletHub found. In order to determine the most sinful states in America, WalletHub compared the 50 states across seven key dimensions: 1) Anger & Hatred, 2) Jealousy, 3) Excesses & Vices, 4) Greed, 5) Lust, 6) Vanity and 7) Laziness.
OAK PARK, Calif., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dwellics, the authority in U.S. City Data and personalized advice on where to move, today unveils the 2022 Report, Top 100: Best Cities to Raise a Family in the West. The report analyzes key factors including quality of education, community (percentage of...
It has now been 63 weeks since the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine were sent out to states, kicking off the largest vaccination campaign in human history. As of March 1, the U.S. has sent 690,435,045 doses of the vaccine across the country — equivalent to 210.3% of the U.S. population. While the initial […]
(CNN) — Even some of the most ardent supporters of Covid-19 precautions are ditching mask mandates as health officials release new guidelines and hospitalizations plummet. Across the country, more governors are letting go of mask rules — including in states that have long held on to school mask mandates.
It has been about two years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. And while the highly transmissible omicron variant sent infection rates soaring to all-time highs in January 2021, the recent wave seems to be subsiding as cases are dropping nationwide. But just as the U.S. has surpassed 900,000 deaths in early February, chief […]
As with every policy decision related to the pandemic, California’s lifting of the indoor mask mandate on Wednesday brings celebrations for some and fear for others. The state has announced that it will soon reconsider its mask mandate for schools, so administrators may again face decisions that require balancing keeping classrooms open to support learning and social emotional development with mitigating the risks of contributing to community transmission.
Local school districts are figuring out their next steps in the wake of an announcement by Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday that a Washington state indoor mask mandate will be revoked starting March 21. In a study session on Thursday evening, Tacoma Public Schools superintendent Joshua Garcia told the school...
An active weather pattern is in place across the western United States, AccuWeather forecasters say, and the arrival of a storm in the Northwest will eventually result in widespread impacts from California to the central and southern Rockies. An area of low pressure was diving southeastward over the interior West...
While U.S. birth rates have been falling for years, new numbers from the National Center for Health Statistics Tuesday show that America's views around starting – or growing – a family may be now be changing.
WJLA) — The Maryland State Board of Education voted 12-to-2 Tuesday in favor of ending the statewide mask mandate in schools. The vote came moments after state superintendent Mohammed Choudhury recommended returning control of masking guidelines to local school divisions. "I think it is the right time to return...
Two major winter storms are expected to dump heavy snow from coast to coast and have already led to the cancellation of more than 800 flights scheduled for Wednesday during the busy Presidents Week holiday. The first system will bring snow and fierce winds to the Midwest and New England...
In line with the state of Illinois, Chicago will lift its indoor mask mandate early next week in certain public locations, as long as coronavirus metrics continue on a downward trend, officials announced Tuesday. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a press conference that the mask mandate, as well as...
February has been drier in the Pacific Northwest following a very wet December and January, but a shift back to a much stormier pattern will take place as the month ends and March begins, AccuWeather forecasters say. "Seattle has only received 0.74 of an inch of rain this month, or...
According to Insider, at least 768 people have been arrested and charged with crimes in connection to the Capitol riots so far and this number is expected to rise since the FBI is working round the clock in identifying and locating other people who stormed the Capitol building during the January 6th events last year.
With the end to Oregon's mask mandate just ten days away, questions remain about how businesses will handle the change in guidance. One of the biggest industries the move will impact is food service. Some restaurants and bars say they are still working to figure out what the best fit...
