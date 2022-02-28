Silver Bluff can't hold lead, falls in state semifinals

Buy Now Silver Bluff's Mya Cribbs (2) drives as Andrew Jackson's Emiley McCall (10) defends during the Class AA Lower State championship game. Staff photo by Kyle Dawson

ANDREW JACKSON 45, SILVER BLUFF 40

FLORENCE -- Chasen Redd conceded that the moment may have gotten bigger than he and his Silver Bluff girls' basketball team thought it would at Monday's Class AA Lower State championship game.

They had been to this stage before, sure, but it was under different circumstances this time around. Last year's state semifinals were played at a neutral high school, not in a big arena like the Florence Center.

So even though he explained to his players that they've been here before - and so many of them were there last year for the state title game - he felt that maybe this stage affected their play.

So, too, did foul trouble for the Bulldogs' two star players, and Andrew Jackson used a 17-3 surge over the game's final 6 minutes to stun Silver Bluff 45-40 and deny the Bulldogs a return trip to the USC Aiken Convocation Center for the state championship game.

"Some of the girls kind of got frustrated a little bit with the fouls," Redd said. "Going back and forth, we got into foul trouble. We went deeper in our lineup than we usually go, and I think that affected us a little bit. They played hard. That's all I can ask. They battled all the way to the end of the game. I'm just emotional for my seniors that are leaving. They bought in, they've listened, they've played their butts off. I hate for it to end like this."

Region 5-AA Player of the Year Aaliyah Lawrence picked up her third foul of the game midway through the second quarter and her fourth with 3:17 left in the third, and over the game's final 24 minutes she scored just four of her 11 points. Sophomore point guard Ahminah Taylor picked up her fourth with 1:03 left in the third quarter and fouled out with 2:08 to play.

At the same time, Andrew Jackson started making its run.

The Bulldogs (17-3) led 37-28 with 6:03 remaining after getting the first two buckets of the fourth quarter. The Volunteers (23-3) responded with an 8-0 run to get within a point, then took a 41-40 lead with just 1:12 to go. Silver Bluff couldn't generate the quick offense it needed to down the stretch, and Andrew Jackson took care of business at the free throw line to close out the game.

Tayor scored a game-high 12 points for Silver Bluff, but 10 of those came in the first half as the Bulldogs built a 27-18 lead at the break. Senior Mya Cribbs scored seven and played her trademark brand of suffocating defense, generating steal after steal while also fighting for offensive rebounds against an Andrew Jackson team with a distinct height advantage.

"You can't replace Mya. You can put somebody close to her, but you can't replace Mya," Redd said. "Mya has worked her butt off since the first day I met her. She's bought in, just defending and doing whatever she can do to help the team win. Same with Jayla (Valentine). It's the little things. A lot of people don't see what she does, physically, rebounding, denying the basketball, giving 100%. It's the little things, and I'm going to miss Karisa (Bush), Jayla and Mya more than anything."

Tamia Watkins, Andrew Jackson's 6-foot-1 freshman forward, scored eight of her game-high 18 points in the fourth quarter, and eighth-grader Ni'yonna Asbelle joined her in double figured with 16 points. Freshman point guard Emiley McCall scored five of her nine in the fourth quarter.

"Hats off to Andrew Jackson and (Watkins), she's a heck of a player," Redd said. "We knew we were going to have to do our best to stop her. I thought we did good in the first half, but the second half we kind of let her get her groove back. It affected the outcome."

Nearly half of the Bulldogs' second-half points were scored by bench players as foul trouble forced Redd to shuffle his lineup on almost a possession-by-possession basis. The Bulldogs' reserves played well when called upon, but ultimately Silver Bluff couldn't play its usual game with so many starters having to tread carefully.

"We'll be back, though. I'll say it again," said Redd. "We return eight or nine. ... Going into our bench a little deeper - don't get me wrong, the girls came off the bench and played their hearts out. We're just used to relying on certain people, and it just didn't work out the way we wanted it to work out."