Kanye’s chunky Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 sneaker is coming back soon

Ahead of the Yeezy Slides “Onyx” scheduled to drop on March 7th, Ye unveiled the Yeezy Foam Runner “Onyx” at his “DONDA 2” live experience in Miami. Attendees of the February 22nd-held event were treated (or tortured, depending on who you ask) to first dibs at a number of Yeezy-co-signed product, including YEEZY GAP ENGINEERED BY BALENCIAGA and the first near-black Yeezy Foam Runner in Ye’s Three Stripes-backed empire. Prior to the event, rumors had been circulating the internet of the slip-on pair’s springtime release date, but nothing has been confirmed by the brand. What’s already been confirmed, however, is that both casual and diehard fans pf the Yeezy brand have already taken to social media to express their desire for a pair. Additionally, the latest laceless proposition from the former “Mr. West” is the third “Onyx”-colored style his label has unveiled in the last two months. Whether or not this was his plan all along, Ye’s recent penchant for all-dark looks could’ve led to the string of “Onyx” offerings, and could give fans a way to guess what color palettes will take over future Yeezy releases.

APPAREL ・ 14 DAYS AGO