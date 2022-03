Back in the fall, it looked like Kentucky might be in the prime recruiting position for star basketball prospect Mookie Cook. Now? Not so much. There’s been a ton of Oregon buzz recently surrounding the recruitment of Cook, who was one of the first 2023 prospects to earn a UK scholarship offer and then one of the first players from that class to travel to Lexington for an official visit. He also plays for the same Arizona prep school that featured TyTy Washington last season.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO