Notae Named National and SEC Player of the Week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. ( KNWA/KFTA ) — It was a big week for Razorbacks guard JD Notae, who averaged 26.0 points, 5.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds in wins at Florida and against #6 Kentucky.

For his efforts, the senior guard was named both the National Player of the Week by Andy Katz/NCAA March Madness and the SEC Player of the Week .

It is Notae’s first career weekly SEC honor and the third by a Razorback this season, joining two-time recipient Jaylin Williams.

At Florida, Notae had a team-high 22 points while adding six rebounds, three assists and two blocked shots in helping Arkansas snap a 14-game losing streak to the Gators in Gainesville.

Notae scored five key points late in the game to secure the win. With Arkansas up by one with 1:06 left, he drained a 3-pointer to put Arkansas up four. Then, after a defensive stop, Notae sank two free throws with 40 ticks left for a six-point cushion.

Versus Kentucky, Notae had 30 points and eight assists as the Razorbacks defeated the Wildcats. He became the first Razorback to have at least 30 and 8 in any game since the Hogs joined the SEC (1991-92).

Additionally, he became the first SEC player to have at least 30 and 8 versus an AP top 10 team in the last 25 years. It was the third time Notae has scored at least 30 points this season and his eight assists both tied a season-high and were a career-high in an SEC game.

Notae led Arkansas to a 15-2 run to start the game versus Kentucky with eight points and two assists, helping account for 12 of the first 15 points. While he only scored once inside the final 11:07, four of his eight assists came during the span, including assists on two of Jaylin Williams’s three field goals when Williams scored 10 straight points for the Hogs inside the final 4:38.

His eighth assist of the game came with 1:22 left (to Williams), putting Arkansas up one, 71-70, a lead the Hogs would not relinquish. Finally, leading by four with nine seconds remaining, Notae blocked a Ty Ty Washington shot to help seal the win.

Notae is second in the SEC in scoring (19.07), 2nd in steals (2.21), 12th in assists (3.57) and 13th in assist/turnover ratio (1.32).

Arkansas returns to action on Wednesday, March 2 versus LSU in the Razorbacks’ final home game of the 2021-22 season. Tipoff is set for 8:00 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPN2.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.