9-1-1 is returning to Fox next month with a few familiar faces in tow. A new promo for the procedural, which resumes its fifth season on Monday, March 21 (8/7c), welcomes back Chimney and Maddie, both of whom left town back in 2021. Jennifer Love Hewitt's character was last seen in the show's Oct. 4 episode, which ended with Maddie dropping her and Chimney's baby off at the fire station, while Kenneth Choi's character has been in pursuit of his missing partner ever since. We're also meeting a few new faces in the coming weeks....

