Russell Westbrook’s down season has received plenty of media attention for the wrong reasons. His wife Nina has had enough of Skip Bayless. Bayless — perhaps the most well-known of all the talking heads in sports media — has made a career off targeting some of the biggest names in all of sports. While Russell Westbrook’s teammate LeBron James can tell him a thing or two about that, as Bayless made LeBron his audible punching bag for nearly a decade if not more, Skip has turned his attention to Westbrook as of late.

NBA ・ 1 HOUR AGO