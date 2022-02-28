ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 offensive linemen the Bears should target in free agency to protect Justin Fields

By Alyssa Barbieri
 2 days ago
The Chicago Bears head into free agency with several positions of need, including offensive line. With the emphasis on developing quarterback Justin Fields, new general manager Ryan Poles needs to protect him up front.

The free-agent market has some intriguing offensive linemen the Bears will surely be looking at from offensive tackle Cam Robinson to center Ryan Jensen to offensive guard Laken Tomlinson.

Right now, there are plenty of questions about the offensive line. Cody Whitehair, Teven Jenkins and Larry Borom remain the only starters still under contract. Although there could certainly be some shuffling at different positions. Offensive line is a position that’s likely to be addressed both in free agency and the NFL draft. But let’s start with free agency.

Here are 10 offensive linemen set to hit free agency the Bears should target to give Fields some protection up front:

OT Terron Armstead

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Terron Armstead isn’t just the top offensive lineman but one of the top free agents set to hit the open market. According to Spotrac, Armstead is expected to garner $24 million per year, but he’s well worth it. Armstead would be an immediate upgrade at left tackle, which would allow Teven Jenkins to move to right tackle and perhaps kick Larry Borom inside at guard. The Bears do have some money to spend in free agency, and shoring up the offensive line with arguably the league’s best offensive lineman would be money well spent. Assuming the Saints let him hit free agency.

C Ryan Jensen

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Jensen is one of the best centers in football, which is exactly what the Bears are looking for. Sam Mustipher isn’t a starting center in the NFL, and Jensen would be a significant upgrade at the position. Jensen hasn’t missed a game since 2016, and he allowed just two sacks in over 1,000 snaps last season. With Cody Whitehair still under contract, it’s possible Chicago could move him back to center. Or they could keep him at guard and bring in one of the league’s best to hold it down at center. Jensen is expected to earn around $10 million per year, according to Spotrac, which is money the Bears have to spend.

OT Cam Robinson

AP Photo/Kyusung Gong

Cam Robinson is another top left tackle set to hit the free agent market this offseason, and some believe Chicago would be the perfect fit. Robinson is a candidate for the franchise tag in Jacksonville. But if the Jaguars let him explore the free agent market, the Bears would be wise to target him to fill the left tackle position. That would allow Jenkins or Borom to occupy the right tackle role while the other plays guard. Robinson would be more affordable than Armstead, as he’s expected to cost around $17 million per year instead of $24 million.

C Brian Allen

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Brian Allen is considered one of the top centers set to hit free agency, and the Bears would do wise to target him to fill a big need. Mustipher isn’t the answer at center, and the question is whether or not the Bears believe their center is already under contract. If not, Allen would make a ton of sense. He has a ton of upside, and he’s from the Chicagoland area. According to Spotrac, Allen is expected to cost $5.6 million per year, which is among the more affordable at his position.

OG James Daniels

AP Photo/Rick Osentoski

James Daniels is one of the prime interior offensive linemen set to hit free agency, and the Bears could simply sign him to a contract extension to keep him in place. Daniels is just 24 years old as he prepares to enter his fifth season in the NFL. He’s been a staple of the Bears’ offensive line since he was a rookie in 2018, and he’s been a versatile lineman playing both guard and center. You’d have to assume that Poles would want to keep a young, talented offensive lineman in place. Daniels is expected to command anywhere from $7 to $11 million per year.

OG Laken Tomlinson

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Laken Tomlinson is one of the top offensive guards set to hit free agency, and he’s someone who is coming into his own at 30 years old. Tomlinson, who was named a Pro Bowl alternate, was penalized just five times on nearly 1,100 snaps in 2021. He’s dominant as a run blocker and allowed just two sacks all year. If the Bears choose to move on from Daniels, Tomlinson would be a potential replacement at guard. Tomlinson is expected to earn around $9-10 million per year.

C Bradley Bozeman

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Another option for the Bears at center is Bradley Bozeman, who’s expected to draw plenty of interest if he hits the free agent market. Bozeman served as the Ravens’ left tackle for two seasons before moving to center in 2021, so he has the versatility to play multiple positions. He hasn’t missed a game in three out of the last four seasons, which is encouraging. Bozeman is expected to garner around $10 million per year.

OT Orlando Brown Jr.

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Orlando Brown Jr. is one of the best offensive tackles in the NFL, and he’s just 25 years old. Brown has made the Pro Bowl in each of the last three seasons, which is exactly why Kansas City traded for him last year. Brown is a candidate to have the franchise tag placed on him or sign an extension with the Chiefs. But if he were to hit the free agent market, the Bears would do well to pursue him. Brown would command around $23 million per year, which is just under Armstead’s projected $24 million annual salary.

OG Austin Corbett

Michael Chow-Arizona Republic

Whitehair figures to be the only interior lineman currently under contract, which would leave two spots to fill. Chicago could bring back Daniels, who’s just 24 and has been solid. Or they could turn to someone like Rams guard Austin Corbett, who like Daniels brings versatility to the position as he can play guard or center. Poles knows the kind of offensive linemen he’s looking for, so we’ll see if Corbett winds up being an option if the Bears choose to move on from Daniels.

OT Trent Brown

AP Photo/Winslow Townson

Trent Brown is another top offensive tackle set to hit the free agent market. Brown is a versatile lineman who’s played both right and left tackle. Brown started his career as a right tackle before moving to left tackle when he joined the Patriots in 2018. If the Bears were to sign Brown, you’d figure it would be to serve as left tackle given they’d likely feel more comfortable with either Jenkins or Borom at right tackle. Brown is expected to garner around $11 million per year.

Community Policy