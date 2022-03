French eatery and coffeehouse FoliePop's, located in the Hill Country Galleria, will sell its Tartelettes in the bakery section of select H-E-Bs starting March 10 as a result of being named one of 20 finalists for H-E-B's Quest for Texas Best 2021 competition. The bite-sized tarts are filled with jellies and creams and are available in a variety of flavors such as chocolate hazelnut, lemon, chai tea and others. The family-operated shop opened in spring 2020 and was founded by Antoine Chassonnery and Audrey Sigoure. The two are joined by Executive Chef Kévin D'Andréa, a finalist from the culinary TV show “Top Chef” France in 2015 and recipient of “Best Young Chef of 2016” in France.

RESTAURANTS ・ 10 HOURS AGO