The Walking Dead season 3 behind the scenes photos

The finale of Peacemaker hit HBO Max this week, and it featured a surprising cameo from (some of) the Justice League. After Peacemaker (John Cena) and the team took down "the cow" and stopped the butterflies, Superman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, and Aquaman all showed up to lend a hand. The famous team of heroes was too late, which led to a hilarious little moment between them and the show's stars. While Jason Momoa and Ezra Miller actually appeared in the episode, both Gal Gadot and Henry Cavill were replaced by body doubles. This week, fans got a behind-the-scenes glimpse at the shadowy Wonder Woman, and now Superman actor Brad Abramenko is showing off his own bts photo.
