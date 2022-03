A brand new season of “Better Call Saul” is on its way, due to hit AMC this April, and that means the return of our favorite characters. One such returning character is Kim Wexler and new promotional photos show the attorney hard at work. Decked in her trademark blue color, Kim has a big smile on her face as she settles in for the day. She appears to be in some sort of office building with a bright light above her head. She has a case slung across her shoulder that no doubt contains important files for an upcoming case she is working on. The most interesting aspect of the photo is the clear silhouette of a man in the background and she appears to be addressing someone in the photo. Might she be speaking to her new husband, Jimmy McGill? Or is she talking to Lalo Salamanca, who has established himself as the “big bad” of “Better Call Saul?”

TV & VIDEOS ・ 15 DAYS AGO