THE SOUTH TEXAS HOMIES ARE TAKING THINGS TO THE NEXT LEVEL:. Things just continue to happen for the South Texas Homies. Things have really steamrolled since the Grammy Nomination last year. The South Texas Homies are now represented by BLG Management and just recently finished recording their second album. The album was recorded at Mazmorra Studios. and it will be out soon. Mazmorra studio is led by Richard Rosales, which many of you know as Bajo player for Siggno!

VICTORIA, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO