In a world where we see an ever-increasing number of spinoff shows that only feel like derivative retreads of what came before, there is an untapped potential for something that is willing to push the envelope and become something different. While it can still draw from its narrative roots, there is much to be praised when a show is willing to go in its own creative and imaginative direction. Enter The Boys Presents: Diabolical, the perfect type of antidote to both superhero and spinoff fatigue that hits just the right spot to become something beautiful, if brutal, all its own. While Diabolical doesn’t reach the same heights as the main course of a regular season of The Boys, the unhinged and varied use of animation still more than carves out its place as being a bloody good holdover until the third season of the main show returns.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO