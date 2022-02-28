ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Whence And Whither Covid-19: The Many Faces Of Omicron

By William A. Haseltine
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Omar Khayyam / English version by Edward FitzGerald. We are all wondering what comes next for the Covid pandemic. Are we on the brink of the next wave of infections from an as yet unidentified variant? If so, will the new variant be more or less dangerous? Will our vaccines, those...

CNET

What to Know About Omicron Subvariant BA.2

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. By now, everyone is familiar with omicron -- the newest variant to cause a global wave of COVID-19 cases and deaths. Omicron has eroded some of the immune protection from vaccines and other treatments. Its mutations make it the most contagious variant of concern to date, and it's contributed to large numbers of hospitalizations and deaths.
PennLive.com

COVID-19 fears are fading along with omicron: Poll

Omicron is fading away, and so are Americans’ worries about COVID-19. As coronavirus pandemic case numbers, hospitalizations and deaths continue to plummet, fewer people now than in January say they are concerned that they will be infected after the rise and fall of the wildly contagious virus variant, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
The Spokesman-Review

What experts know about children, COVID-19 and omicron

COVID-19 cases among children have surged across the world amid omicron-fueled outbreaks, spurring more hospitalizations and raising new concern about the risk of severe illness – although such cases remain proportionately rare. It’s also renewed questions about the safety of schools and the potential for prolonged health effects.
Daily Mail

Even Putin's generals looked stunned: Military chiefs are caught in the headlights as Vlad orders his nuclear deterrent forces to go on 'alert' with a decree that shocked the world

Vladimir Putin's closest advisers appeared perturbed when he dropped his bombshell about readying nuclear weapons yesterday. The expressions of army general Valery Gerasimov and defence minister Sergey Shoygu were caught on camera as the Russian president put his atomic arsenal on stand-by. A senior US defence official said last night...
ABC4

Does your blood type make you more susceptible to the Omicron variant?

(ABC4) – As the Omicron spread has proven to be vigorous and rapid compared to past variants, those affected and scientists alike have begun to notice a correlation between the variant and different blood types.  A new study conducted by doctors at a Delhi hospital has revealed that individuals with O, AB, or an Rh […]
IFLScience

Scientists Infected People With COVID-19 On Purpose. This Is What They Learned

Here’s a question: given everything we’ve heard about the COVID-19 death tolls across the world, would you volunteer to get infected?. For 34 healthy young men and women, the answer was “yes” – and thanks to them, a landmark new study, currently available as a preprint, has now been produced. While it’s yet to be peer-reviewed, it’s already making waves thanks to the startling new insights into the coronavirus pandemic it offers.
Outsider.com

CDC Now ‘Recommends’ Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine: Report

As we continue to see growing cases of COVID-19 across the nation, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) now “recommends” Americans receive the Moderna vaccine. The move came just before our nation marked a tragic milestone, with deaths stemming from the pandemic surpassing 900,000 in total. The number marks the most fatalities internationally since the coronavirus’s inception.
MedicalXpress

Brain shortcuts may be partially to blame for vaccine and mask non-compliance

If close friends and family members who contracted COVID-19 had mild cases and recovered quickly, or if they had an adverse reaction to the vaccine, your brain might convince you that you'd have the same experience. This phenomenon, known as "availability heuristic," is one of a handful of cognitive shortcuts, which conserve brain energy and are generally understood to be positive and beneficial. For example, an alternative route to work could save you time and fuel, or a mathematical method could aid you in solving an equation more efficiently.
MedicalXpress

Pre-infection vitamin D deficiency associated with increased severity and mortality among COVID-19 patients

Vitamin D is most often recognized for its role in bone health, but low levels of the supplement have been associated with a range of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and infectious diseases. Early on in the pandemic health officials began to encourage people to take vitamin D, as it plays a role in promoting immune response and could protect against COVID-19.
