‘Star Trek: Picard’: Patrick Stewart on Reuniting With John de Lancie & Whoopi Goldberg

Since Star Trek's premiere in 1966, audiences have seen new iterations with each passing generation. From the original series to the original cast movies, to the Berman era in the 1990s and early 2000s (known for executive producer Rick Berman) and now, each addition to the decade-spanning franchise has been able to introduce new elements and elaborate on the old. Star Trek: Picard capitalizes on Star Trek nostalgia even more than its predecessor, Star Trek: Discovery, serving as a character study on the fan-favorite Jean-Luc Picard (Sir Patrick Stewart) of Star Trek: The Next Generation. Season 2 not only sees the return of Guinan (Whoopi Goldberg), but also the mostly omnipotent Q (John de Lancie) as he hurdles Picard into the next test he must face amidst reflecting over the decisions he's made throughout his life.

