‘Star Trek: Picard’: Patrick Stewart on Reuniting With John de Lancie & Whoopi Goldberg

Cover picture for the articleJean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) isn’t going anywhere (or well, he still has the years he would have had if he hadn’t died, thanks to that synthetic twist). And heading into Season 2 of Star Trek: Picard, the titular character and his crew are on a new journey, one that takes them...

Cinema Blend

Star Trek: Picard’s Patrick Stewart’s On How Playing Jean-Luc Picard Has Changed Since The Next Generation

Over the past few decades, Patrick Stewart has portrayed Jean-Luc Picard on TV (via Star Trek: The Next Generation and Picard) and in a number of films. Picard is one of the more nuanced characters in the massive franchise, and that’s partly due to Stewart’s abilities as an actor and his deep understanding of the character. The starship captain feels like a real person and, as such, he's changed over time, which has required his portrayer to change things up as well.
Cinema Blend

More Star Trek: The Next Generation Stars In Patrick Stewart's Picard? The Executive Producer Offers Cryptic Response

When Star Trek: Picard was first announced, Patrick Stewart revealed his goal to have the entire principal cast of The Next Generation appear during the series' run. Unfortunately, COVID-19 created a number of obstacles during the development of Season 2. It seemed as though some series alums like LeVar Burton and Gates McFadden might’ve been involved yet, sadly, plans changed. Jonathan Frakes recently teased that he wasn’t sure it’d happen , especially with the series set to end with Season 3. Now, executive producer and showrunner Akiva Goldsman has offered a far more cryptic response.
epicstream.com

Star Trek: Picard Producer Addresses Possible Season 4 Plans

We already know that Star Trek: Picard will continue after the premiere of Season 2. After all, the series was confirmed for a second and third season before the pilot episode was released. But is there any possibility that we'll be getting another season after the third one? Producer Akiva Goldsman has addressed the possibility of Star Trek: Picard Season 4!
John De Lancie
Whoopi Goldberg
Alison Pill
Patrick Stewart
Orla Brady
Collider

Who is Q in 'Star Trek: Picard'?

Since Star Trek's premiere in 1966, audiences have seen new iterations with each passing generation. From the original series to the original cast movies, to the Berman era in the 1990s and early 2000s (known for executive producer Rick Berman) and now, each addition to the decade-spanning franchise has been able to introduce new elements and elaborate on the old. Star Trek: Picard capitalizes on Star Trek nostalgia even more than its predecessor, Star Trek: Discovery, serving as a character study on the fan-favorite Jean-Luc Picard (Sir Patrick Stewart) of Star Trek: The Next Generation. Season 2 not only sees the return of Guinan (Whoopi Goldberg), but also the mostly omnipotent Q (John de Lancie) as he hurdles Picard into the next test he must face amidst reflecting over the decisions he's made throughout his life.
Primetimer

Star Trek: Picard boss Akiva Goldsman and Patrick Stewart disagree on whether Season 3 should be the final season

While Season 2 just premiered on Paramount+, Star Trek: Picard is about to wrap filming on Season 3 after 13 solid months of shooting. Goldsman, one of Picard's four co-creators, tells Rolling Stone the show will likely end with Season 3, unless something “miraculous” happens. However, Stewart is unwilling to be that definitive. “With something like this, I never say never,” he says. “I did for a long time, but my experience with filming Picard has shifted my prejudices a little. I don’t know. All I know right now is I need a break. In 10 days’ time I’m going to have one. Then we’ll see. I’ll think about it.”
TVLine

The Hollywood Reporter

The Independent

ComicBook

Star Trek: Picard: John de Lancie Was Surprised by Call to Return as Q in Season 2

When Paramount+ (then CBS All Access) first announced Star Trek: Picard, it seemed obvious to some fans that the show should bring back John de Lancie as Q. The near-omnipotent Q was Picard's first opponent in Star Trek: The Next Generation. He then bookended the series by appearing in its finale, leaving Picard with the ominous message, "The trial never ends." It seems natural that he'd be back to test Picard further later in life. That turned out not to be the case, at least not in Star Trek: Picard's first season. When de Lancie did get the call to return in Star Trek: Picard's second season, he was as surprised as anyone.
TV SERIES
Popculture

