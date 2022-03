A Massachusetts lawmaker wants the state to send a message to Russia over its invasion of Ukraine by banning the purchase and consumption of products made in Russia. He has submitted legislation to do just that, and it comes on the heels of New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu's order to pull Russian-made vodka off the shelves at state-run liquor stores, and similar executive orders from governors in a few other states.

