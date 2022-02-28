Greenbrier President Tekorius takes helm as CEO on Tuesday

Jessica Snyder, president and CEO of GuideOne Insurance since 2017, has been replaced by an interim leader, the Business Record has learned. Andrew Noga, senior vice president and general counsel, is now the interim CEO, according to the West Des Moines-based insurer’s website. Noga, who joined GuideOne as corporate counsel in February 2015, was previously a consultant and regulatory counsel for the Goldwater Taplin Group, a government relations firm primarily focused on the insurance industry. He began his legal career in the U.S. Navy Judge Advocate General’s Corps, with subsequent corporate legal roles with insurance companies since 1993. GuideOne officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the leadership change. Snyder joined GuideOne in June 2017 as president and CEO. During her time at GuideOne, she steered the niche insurance company, formed in 1947 to insure churches, toward a broader array of product lines. In March 2021, GuideOne completed a reorganization from a domestic mutual insurance company to a stock insurance company. The reorganization, which was conducted through two separate transactions, is expected to enable GuideOne to increase its access to growth capital and to be better situated to acquire companies in the future as well as generate greater operating efficiencies. The company’s overall net written premium reached $790 million in 2020, a 38% increase over 2019, according to the most currently available annual report. The company reported a full-year net loss of $19 million in 2020, a year in which the United States experienced 22 weather and climate disasters exceeding $1 billion.

WEST DES MOINES, IA ・ 11 DAYS AGO