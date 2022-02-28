ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Greenbrier President Tekorius takes helm as CEO on Tuesday

By Joanna Marsh
freightwaves.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRailcar manufacturer Greenbrier is ready for Lorie Tekorius to take on the role of CEO on Tuesday. Her appointment was announced last fall. She has been serving most recently as president and chief operating officer. She takes over the top spot from Chairman and co-founder Bill Furman, who will...

www.freightwaves.com

Comments / 0

Related
nddist.com

Tompkins Solutions Names New President & CEO

RALEIGH, NC — Tompkins Solutions, a supply chain consulting and services firm, announced Feb. 24 that David Latona will assume the position of president and CEO,. effective February 28, 2022. Latona will succeed Denny McKnight, who is retiring after more than 30 years with Tompkins. "It is with a...
RALEIGH, NC
Kilgore News Herald

Kilgore native named president, CEO at Legend Bank

Legend Bank, a community bank serving North Texans for over 130 years, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jay Bearden as President and CEO, following retirement of Legend Bank CEO Mickey Faulconer after 18 years of leadership at the bank. Bearden will guide the bank in its mission to...
KILGORE, TX
Des Moines Business Record

Snyder replaced as president and CEO of GuideOne Insurance

Jessica Snyder, president and CEO of GuideOne Insurance since 2017, has been replaced by an interim leader, the Business Record has learned. Andrew Noga, senior vice president and general counsel, is now the interim CEO, according to the West Des Moines-based insurer’s website. Noga, who joined GuideOne as corporate counsel in February 2015, was previously a consultant and regulatory counsel for the Goldwater Taplin Group, a government relations firm primarily focused on the insurance industry. He began his legal career in the U.S. Navy Judge Advocate General’s Corps, with subsequent corporate legal roles with insurance companies since 1993. GuideOne officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the leadership change. Snyder joined GuideOne in June 2017 as president and CEO. During her time at GuideOne, she steered the niche insurance company, formed in 1947 to insure churches, toward a broader array of product lines. In March 2021, GuideOne completed a reorganization from a domestic mutual insurance company to a stock insurance company. The reorganization, which was conducted through two separate transactions, is expected to enable GuideOne to increase its access to growth capital and to be better situated to acquire companies in the future as well as generate greater operating efficiencies. The company’s overall net written premium reached $790 million in 2020, a 38% increase over 2019, according to the most currently available annual report. The company reported a full-year net loss of $19 million in 2020, a year in which the United States experienced 22 weather and climate disasters exceeding $1 billion.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Gbx#Coo#Cfo#Company#The Board Of Directors#Alamo Group#Bba#Texas A M University
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Centene CEO to take leave of absence, company says

CLAYTON — Centene Corp. on Thursday said its board had approved a medical leave of absence requested by the company's chief executive officer. Chairman and CEO Michael Neidorff has led the Clayton-based health insurance company for 26 years. In December Neidorff announced that he intended to retire by the end of 2022, as the company disclosed that it had struck a deal with an activist investor to overhaul its board.
CLAYTON, MO
Biz Times

Fiserv president and CEO named chairman of the board

Brookfield-based fintech company Fiserv Inc. announced that its president and chief executive officer, Frank Bisignano, has been named chairman of the company’s board of directors. Current Fiserv chairman Denis O’Leary will retire after the company’s…
BROOKFIELD, WI
Reuters

Centene CEO Michael Neidorff takes medical leave

(Reuters) - Centene Corp said on Thursday its board had approved a request from its chairman and chief executive officer Michael Neidorff for a period of medical leave, effective immediately. The company named board member James Dallas as acting chairman, and said it expects to appoint a new CEO no...
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

5 reasons to attend FreightWaves’ Future of Supply Chain event

FreightWaves is shaking up the industry once again with an all-new in-person freight experience. We’re bringing together the greatest minds in the transportation, logistics and supply chain industries to share insights, predict future trends and showcase emerging technology at The Future of Supply Chain. This premiere event will include...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
freightwaves.com

CN, other Class I railroads push back on CP-KCS merger

Four Class I railroads say federal regulators should not approve Canadian Pacific’s plan to merge with Kansas City Southern without any strings attached. The railroads say the Surface Transportation Board must first place conditions on CP that would ensure shipper competition, according to filings submitted this week. The merged company would be known as CPKC.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WITN

Greenville ENC Alliance interim president and CEO named

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville Eastern North Carolina Alliance has a new interim president and chief executive officer. The Greenville ENC Alliance says as of Monday, Tom Kulikowski, former chairman of the organization, is serving as the interim president and CEO. Kulikowski moves into the role after Steve Weathers,...
GREENVILLE, NC
freightwaves.com

E2open acquires Logistyx Technologies for $185M

Supply chain management platform E2open has acquired Logistyx Technologies, a provider of parcel and e-commerce shipping and fulfillment software. With the acquisition, Austin, Texas-based E2open (NYSE: ETWO) expands its e-commerce and small shipment and parcel capabilities for its customers. “The demand for e-commerce shipping capabilities continues to grow as companies...
AUSTIN, TX
freightwaves.com

Truckstop’s new CEO sees scaling, integration as major challenges

Kendra Tucker is becoming CEO of Truckstop.com at a time when it is firmly established as a major load board but trying to diversify its offerings to become much more. Tucker recently was named CEO of Truckstop.com effective April 1, less than two years after joining the company as its chief revenue officer. Most recently, she was chief operating officer.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy