ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Raiders earn B+ grade for 2021 draft class

By Marcus Mosher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x2nb5_0eRY73ZY00

Will Alex Leatherwood be able to shake his current “bust” status? That remains the biggest question from the 2021 draft class for the Raiders. Otherwise, this looks to be a pretty strong class.

The Raiders got two Day 1 starters after the first round in Trevon Moehrig and Nate Hobbs. They also were getting more snaps from Divine Deablo and Malcolm Koonce as the year went on. But what kind of grade should they get from the class as a whole after one year?

In a recent article by Gennaro Filice and Nick Shook of NFL.com, they graded every draft class from 1 to 32 from 2021. Not surprisingly, the Raiders finished high, coming in at No. 11. Here is a snippet of what the site had to say about their class:

“As for the rest of the class, a good portion stepped up at different times. Moehrig was an effective player for nearly the entire season, finishing with a top-25 PFF grade among all safeties (ahead of the likes of Jeremy Chinn, Juan Thornhill and Kyle Dugger) while earning PFWA All-Rookie honors.

Deablo progressed from a special teams player to a starting linebacker right around the time the Raiders began their frantic playoff push and should be penciled in as a starter in 2022.”

The site gave the Raiders a B+ for the class with their only real critique coming with the Leatherwood selection. If Leatherwood can make a big leap in Year 2 and solidify the right guard spot, there is a chance that this could be one of the better draft classes in recent memory for the Raiders.

But even if Leatherwood doesn’t improve, finding Moehrig, Hobbs and Deablo all in the same class will make it a successful one for the Raiders.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Steelers targeting these 3 quarterbacks in free agency

The Pittsburgh Steelers could replace Ben Roethlisberger at least temporarily with one of these three quarterbacks in 2022 NFL free agency. With Ben Roethlisberger having called it a career, the Pittsburgh Steelers may look to find his short-term successor in the wonderful world of NFL free agency. As it stands...
NFL
HorseshoeHuddle

A 'perfect fit' for the Indianapolis Colts?

There is a lot of smoke around the rumors that the Indianapolis Colts will be moving on from Carson Wentz in the very near future. Last week Adam Schefter all but confirmed a report from Chris Mortensen that Wentz will be dealt or cut in March. The follow up question...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevon Moehrig
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Titans pass rusher Bud Dupree was arrested for attacking a Walgreens employee

Imagine going to Walgreens to purchase something and getting into an altercation with an employee. Well, that is what happened to Tennessee Titans defensive end Bud Dupree. According to TMZ Sports Dupree turned himself in for booking after he was cited for his alleged role in a January altercation at a Walgreens.
NFL
Denver Channel

NFL running back Adrian Peterson arrested, charged with domestic violence

NFL running back Adrian Peterson was arrested and charged with felony domestic violence on Sunday at Los Angeles International Airport. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to the NFL that Peterson was arrested after a plane departing LAX for Houston on Sunday morning was forced to return to the gate amid an "alleged verbal and physical altercation" between a male suspect and a female victim.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#American Football#Divine Deablo#Nfl Com#Pfwa#The Raiders A B
NFL Analysis Network

Colts, Steelers, 49ers Mentioned As Possible Destinations For Stephon Gilmore

This year’s free-agent class is deep at several positions, one of them being at cornerback. Some impactful players could be on the move in the secondary, one of them being the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year award winner, Stephon Gilmore. Among the teams who could be landing spots are the Indianapolis Colts, San Francisco 49ers, and Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Addressed The Amari Cooper Situation On Monday

Over the last several weeks, there has been widespread speculation about the future of wide receiver Amari Cooper with the Dallas Cowboys. Cooper still has three years remaining on his contract, with a cap hit of $22 million in each of those seasons. There has been talk recently that the Cowboys want to re-sign the younger Michael Gallup, who is coming off an ACL injury, and build their receiving corps around him and CeeDee Lamb.
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Believed To Be Leaning 1 Way With Decision

We’re still collectively asking the same question today that we asked this time last year: Will Aaron Rodgers return to the Packers next season?. Until we hear something concrete from the reigning NFL MVP himself, we may not know. But ESPN NFL insider Jeff Darlington appears to know which way the winds are blowing.
NFL
The Spun

CBS Sports Predicts Blockbuster Carson Wentz Trade

CBS Sports has a pretty massive prediction for Carson Wentz this offseason. Cody Benjamin has Wentz going to the Washington Commanders as they desperately need stability at that position. Washington has started Taylor Heinicke the last two seasons and while he got the team to the playoffs in 2020, he’s...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Buccaneers would not let Tom Brady play for another team?

Handfuls of knowledgeable individuals within the NFL community have openly questioned whether or not seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady is actually retired following the 2021 season, as some feel he simply wants to move on from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and play for a different contender. Brady has...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Washington running back arrested

Former Washington and future Hall of Fame running back Adrian Peterson was arrested Sunday morning for domestic violence. According to Los Angeles airport police, Peterson and his wife Ashley became involved in a verbal and physical altercation while departing LAX airport. What’s more, the airplane actually had to return to the gate because of the altercation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Cowboys Fans Are Outraged By Wild Quarterback Suggestion

Dak Prescott didn’t play great in the Cowboys’ loss to the 49ers in the Wild Card round, but there are no questions about the future of the quarterback position in Dallas. The former Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback signed a four-year, $160 million contract extension last offseason. Prescott has security in Dallas moving forward and he feels good about that.
NFL
FanSided

Pros and cons of Raiders signing Davante Adams

The Las Vegas Raiders could potentially land Davante Adams in his high-profile free agency. While there is a good chance Davante Adams goes back to the Green Bay Packers in 2022 NFL free agency, the Las Vegas Raiders have to like their odds of landing him as well this offseason.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

83K+
Followers
128K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy