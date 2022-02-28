ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Police ID Driver Killed In Damascus Crash Despite Efforts Of Off-Duty Officer

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eDR0X_0eRY6hdS00
At the scene Photo Credit: Courtesy of MCFRS

Authorities have identified the victim killed in a crash last week in Damascus as a 29-year-old man from Owings Mill.

Sagar Yogeshkumar Rami was heading south on Ridge Road in a 2014 Toyota Corolla when he crossed over the center line and sideswiped a 2004 Honda Pilot heading north around 4:40 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, Montgomery County police said.

Rami then struck a 2004 Toyota Sienna also heading north on Ridge Road, authorities said. The driver that vehicle was extricated and hospitalized, where he remained as of Monday, Feb. 28 in stable condition.

The driver and the two occupants of the Honda were uninjured and remained at the scene.

Despite the lifesaving attempts from an off-duty officer, 5th District Officers and Montgomery County Fire Rescue, Rami died of his injuries, authorities said.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this collision. Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact CRU detectives at 240-773-6620.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 3

Related
Daily Voice

19-Year-Old Shot At Deer Park Intersection

A teenager was hospitalized on Long Island after being shot while being driven through a busy intersection, police said. Suffolk County Police detectives are investigating a shooting that happened shortly before 9:45 a.m. on Thursday, March 3 in Deer Park. According to investigators, a 19-year-old passenger in a 2019 Chevrolet...
DEER PARK, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, MD
Montgomery County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Accidents
City
Accident, MD
City
Damascus, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Montgomery County, MD
Accidents
Daily Voice

Maryland Couple Killed Elderly Man Then Stole His Car: Authorities

A Maryland couple were arrested on accusations they killed an elderly man whom they knew then stole his car, authorities in Maryland said. Ashley Pearl Zentz, 34, and Armando Moreno, Jr., 50 — both of Edgewood — were charged in the February murder of Gerald Wayne Champ after his car was found in Baltimore County, the Harford County Sheriff's Office said.
EDGEWOOD, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Duty Officer#Traffic Accident#Toyota#District Officers#Cru
Daily Voice

IDs Sought For Pair In Gunpoint Baltimore Rape: Police

Police in Baltimore are seeking the identity of two individuals wanted for raping a female victim at gunpoint last month, they said. The victim was walking on the 2500 block of Garrison Boulevard when two unknown males driving in a white 4-door sedan pulled up around 10 p.m. on Feb. 11, city police said.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Orange Man Towed, Junked 13 Vehicles Using Bogus Insurance Papers In North Jersey, Police Say

A 34-year-old New Jersey man was charged with theft after having more than a dozen vehicles towed and junked using bogus insurance papers, authorities said. Anthony Greene, of Orange, walked up to older model cars parked on Essex County streets and collected their vehicle identification numbers from Oct. 22, 2021, to Nov. 30, 2021, Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Daily Voice

Possible 'Swatting' Call Clears Hackensack High School

A bomb threat phoned in from out of state cleared Hackensack High School, authorities told Daily Voice.No live device was found "but the property is still being checked by K9 units," said Hackensack Police Capt. Darrin DeWitt, the officer in charge of the department.Area streets were closed down an…
HACKENSACK, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Threatening Teen With Pepper Spray, Dog In West Babylon

A 48-year-old man on Long Island is facing charges for allegedly chasing down, physically, and verbally assaulting a teen boy who knocked on his door as a prank. A 13-year-old boy was walking in West Babylon with five friends from one of their homes on 14th Avenue shortly before 5:45 p.m. on Friday, Tuesday, March 2 in the direction of the playground at Tooker Elementary School, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.
WEST BABYLON, NY
Daily Voice

Serious Crash Reported On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)

Police, firefighters and EMS crews were called to a serious crash on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred before 9 a.m. on Friday, March 4 on Laurel Avenue by the railroad bridge in Holmdel, initial reports said. Fire control was requested for traffic control....
HOLMDEL, NJ
Daily Voice

Roosevelt Man Accused Of Targeting 71-Year-Old In Lottery Scam

A Long Island man was charged after investigators reported that he tried to scam a 71-year-old man by pretending the man won the lottery and needed to pay taxes. Christopher Davis, age 27, of Roosevelt, was charged with third-degree grand larceny, according to an announcement from the Nassau County Police Department on Wednesday, March 2.
ROOSEVELT, NY
Daily Voice

29-Year-Old Found Shot Dead In Yonkers, Police Say

Police are investigating the shooting death of a 29-year-old man in what may have been a targeted killing in Westchester County. The victim was found Thursday, March 3 inside an apartment in Yonkers located at 284 Riverdale Ave. When officers responded to the scene, they found the victim dead with...
YONKERS, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
228K+
Followers
37K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy