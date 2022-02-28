Police ID Driver Killed In Damascus Crash Despite Efforts Of Off-Duty Officer

At the scene Photo Credit: Courtesy of MCFRS

Authorities have identified the victim killed in a crash last week in Damascus as a 29-year-old man from Owings Mill.

Sagar Yogeshkumar Rami was heading south on Ridge Road in a 2014 Toyota Corolla when he crossed over the center line and sideswiped a 2004 Honda Pilot heading north around 4:40 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, Montgomery County police said.

Rami then struck a 2004 Toyota Sienna also heading north on Ridge Road, authorities said. The driver that vehicle was extricated and hospitalized, where he remained as of Monday, Feb. 28 in stable condition.

The driver and the two occupants of the Honda were uninjured and remained at the scene.

Despite the lifesaving attempts from an off-duty officer, 5th District Officers and Montgomery County Fire Rescue, Rami died of his injuries, authorities said.

The Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this collision. Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact CRU detectives at 240-773-6620.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.