ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Ruby Hill Rail Yard is the brainchild of former U.S. Olympian

FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

The Ruby Hill Rail Yard is now officially open for the 2022 Season. Featuring ten rails and boxes of varying configurations and skill level, the rail yard is available to both snowboarders and skiers and is absolutely free. Weather permitting, the rail yard will be open into March.

However, did you know that the Ruby Hill Rail Yard is the brainchild of former U.S. Olympian Bob Holme? That’s right, former Olympian ski jumper who now works for Winter Park Resort designed and developed the urban ski part in in 2006 and runs it today on a completely volunteer basis along with about 25 other volunteers.

It was developed to help bring love of skiing and snowboarding to urban residents who might not otherwise have a chance to try the sports. Winter Park provides the rails, terrain park design and staff; and Denver Parks and Recreation provides the location and management.

Ruby Hill Park is located off South Platte River Drive and West Florida Avenue. The rail yard is open every day during regular park hours from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. and is lighted every day from dusk until 9 p.m. Ruby Hill Rail Yard is free to the public.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX31 Denver

Colorado Springs teens hit the slopes for St. Jude

Colorado Springs teens, Kayla Anderson and Carter Gonzalez skied 100,000 vertical feet in one day in order to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital! They completed  this challenge last Friday (Feb. 25th) and are asked the community to support their efforts. With the support from the community, Kayla and Carter have raised nearly […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Traffic
Local
Colorado Traffic
Denver, CO
Sports
FOX31 Denver

Food Truck Friday with Los Dos Express

Los Dos Potrillos has a couple restaurants in the metro Denver area and was even apart of helping bring the current head coach to the Denver Broncos. 2020 gave them the idea to bring their kitchen outside, giving Los Dos more of an opportunity to cater to customers outside of the restaurant. The food truck […]
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#Volunteers#The Ruby Hill Rail Yard#Olympian#Ruby Hill Park
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
Winter Sports
NewsBreak
Snowboarding
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX31 Denver

The Infinite Monkey Theorem partners with Rowdy Poppy to occupy infinite garden

The Infinite Monkey Theorem (IMT), an urban winery making mountain-grown and city-made varietals, announced that local florist Rowdy Poppy will be the winery’s partner for The Infinite Garden beginning this spring.  Local farmer-florist and Owner of Rowdy Poppy Kim Zimmerman will be hosting special events, seasonal farm flower shares and community classes throughout the growing season at the Garden. Classes […]
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

$994 hospital facility fee sends mom doctor shopping

Hospitals and hospital-owned clinics in Colorado charge a facility fee to help cover the cost of technical upgrades, non-medical employes and more, but many times that fee falls on the patient and is not covered by insurance. Problem Solver Rob Low talked to a family that went doctor shopping after learning they were going to be charged a fee of nearly $1,000.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy