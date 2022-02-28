ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Raiders will face Jaguars in the 2022 Hall of Fame game

By Levi Damien
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VziDT_0eRY6PhG00

Each season two NFL teams get an early start. This season the Raiders are one of them. They will take the field for the Hall of Fame game on August 4th against the Jaguars as the first NFL football game played ahead of the 2022 season.

Who: Raiders vs Jaguars

What: Pro Football Hall of Fame Game

Where: Tom Benson Stadium, Canton OH

When: Thursday, August 4, 8 pm ET (5 pm Pacific)

As it happens, Raiders’ new head coach Josh McDaniels is a native of Canton Ohio, which should make the game all the more special for him.

Two days later, on that same field, Raiders greats Cliff Branch and Richard Seymour will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. As will Jaguars great Tony Boselli.

Branch, Seymour and the rest of the class of 2022 will be honored at halftime. Though Branch will be honored posthumously as he passed away in 2019.

Others to be inducted include LeRoy Butler, Art McNally, Sam Mills, Dick Vermeil, and Bryant Young.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Packers’ bid to keep Aaron Rodgers gets shocking twist

The Green Bay Packers’ bid to keep Aaron Rodgers has taken multiple twists and turns during the NFL offseason. One of the biggest was the news that Rodgers, who is the reigning league MVP, wanted to be the NFL’s highest-paid player. It’s not an unreasonable request for a player of Rodgers’ caliber, though it is particularly unrealistic given the Packers’ cap situation.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leroy Butler
Person
Tom Benson
Person
Tom Hall
Person
Dick Vermeil
Person
Art Mcnally
NBC Sports

Raiders waive Jeremiah Poutasi

The Raiders are getting to work in re-shaping their roster under head coach Josh McDaniels and General Manager Dave Ziegler. On Monday, the club announced the previously reported signing of defensive tackle Andrew Billings. And the Raiders also announced they’ve waived offensive lineman Jeremiah Poutasi. Poutasi was on Las...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Raiders, Jaguars to pursue Davante Adams if WR hits free agency

The Packers are preparing to use the franchise tag on Davante Adams, but that won’t stop other teams from expressing interest in the star receiver. According to Tony Pauline of ProFootballNetwork.com, if Adams doesn’t get tagged and hits the open market, the Raiders and Jaguars will be among the teams that will pursue the free agent. Pauline also mentions the Broncos as a suitor, backing a previous report, and he lists the Chargers as a “team to watch.”
NFL
The Spun

Larry Fitzgerald Sr. Uses 1 Word To Describe Kyler Murray

It’s been an offseason full of drama surrounding Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals. The saga continued on Tuesday morning when Larry Fitzgerald Sr. took to Twitter to call the Cardinals quarterback “spoiled.”. “He’s spoiled brings his Oklahoma offense to the NFL team has to catch up great...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#American Football#The Hall Of Fame#Raiders
ClutchPoints

Broncos’ Nathaniel Hackett breaks silence on Aaron Rodgers rumors

Aaron Rodgers has been heavily linked with a move to the Denver Broncos this offseason, largely in part because the team managed to poach former Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. While Hackett is obviously aware of the links between his new team and Rodgers, he hadn’t addressed the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
UPI News

Denver Broncos to be 'aggressive' in quest for next quarterback

March 1 (UPI) -- The Denver Broncos will take an aggressive approach in acquiring their next quarterback, general manager George Paton told reporters Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine. Paton's Broncos hold the No. 9 overall pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, which runs April 28...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chris Grier says he anticipates Xavien Howard will play for Dolphins in 2022

One of the most important tasks on the Miami Dolphins offseason agenda is figuring out their future with cornerback Xavien Howard. Howard and the Dolphins were at odds last offseason, as the cornerback held in for more money on a contract that he signed just two years prior. The sides agreed to a restructure and said they’d revisit their deal in the offseason.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs met with Georgia WR George Pickens at 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

The Kansas City Chiefs met with a receiver prospect who is getting some late first-round buzz at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. Georgia WR George Pickens told reporters that he met with the Chiefs, New York Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars, San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers. He didn’t specify whether the interviews were formal or informal, but it’s important to remember that teams meet with most players in some capacity at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.
NFL
Hot 104.7

Who is the Best Minnesota Vikings QB of All-Time?

With the Kirk Cousins situation looming over the Minnesota Vikings offseason and future plans, it got me to thinking about where Kirk may rank among the most accomplished and best Vikings Quarterbacks of all time. Surely, the veteran has to be in the top five in most fans' eyes, right?
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts WR T.Y. Hilton leaning toward return in 2022

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton may not know where he will be playing in 2022, but it appears he’s leaning toward furthering his career. Though an official decision hasn’t been made yet, general manager Chris Ballard said Tuesday that Hilton signaled he wanted to return to playing rather than retiring when the two spoke a few weeks ago.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

83K+
Followers
128K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy