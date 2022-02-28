ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK government to provide nearly £7m to fund new green energy storage tech

By Richard Hart
TechRadar
 2 days ago
The government has announced it will make a new £6.7m fund available to 24 UK projects that are working on developing new green energy storage technologies. Each project will be able to enjoy a share of the fund, which comes as part of the government’s continuing commitment to help reach the...

Vice

Big Oil Has a Plan to Turn Appalachia Into Hydrogen Country

The fossil fuel industry has a new plan for Appalachia: Blue hydrogen. An alliance between some of the largest corporations in the energy business—Shell, General Electric Gas Power, EQT Corporation, Equinor, Mitsubishi, US Steel and Marathon Petroleum—announced in a press release late last week their plan to create a “hydrogen industrial hub” in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Their plan is to work with local stakeholders in the process, creating “a national model for sustainable energy and production systems.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Sourcing Journal

ThredUp’s New Policy Head on Government’s Role in ‘Green Legislation’

Click here to read the full article. Seth Levey will “drive impact” by encouraging the widespread adoption of circular fashion business models with an emphasis on reuse. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalShuffle Board: Buckle VP Promotions, Malouf Names President, New FMC Commish, OCA Adds TrusteesHow Much Will Consumers Pay for Used Allbirds?Meet the Startup Making Secondhand Fashion Feel Like FirsthandBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
BEAUTY & FASHION
Grist

This iron and water battery could power a more renewable grid

This transcript has been edited and condensed for clarity. Grist reporter Jesse Nichols traveled to a factory in Oregon, that’s building a new type of battery. Sitting in a row outside of the factory, these giant batteries are the size of freight containers. Powered by vats of iron and saltwater, they’re called iron flow batteries. And they’re part of a wave of cleantech inventions designed to store energy from the sun and the wind, and solve a problem that has stumped the energy world for more than 150 years.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
#Renewable Energy#Green Energy#New Energy#Uk
The Independent

Nearly £400 a year ‘could have been saved on bills during energy crisis’ with scrapped green policy

Households could have saved nearly £400 a year in bills during the energy crisis if the government had not scrapped a green policy on homes, according to new analysis.Data from the Liberal Democrats, seen by The Independent, increased this figure from previous estimates to reflect the rising cost of living.It found plans to make all new homes achieve net zero emissions would have shaved hundreds of pounds off household bills when another price cap increase will see them soar in spring. “This is yet another example of how acting sooner on climate change can save consumers money on their bills,”...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
makeuseof.com

4 Things to Consider Before Switching to an Electric Vehicle

The world of electric vehicles is getting more exciting each day, which gets a lot of us thinking about switching from our gas-powered vehicles. Even though these fast, electric-powered pieces of technology of the future are great sustainable alternatives, there are some things you should take into consideration before pulling the trigger.
CARS
Vice

The Largest Lithium-Ion Battery in the World Keeps Melting

The largest lithium-ion battery in the world experienced a meltdown over the weekend, its second in five months. An energy storage facility owned by Vistra Energy in Moss Landing, California, triggered fire alarms on the evening of Feb. 13. Four fire trucks responded to the event and found around ten battery packs in the facility melted entirely, according to local broadcaster KSBW.
MOSS LANDING, CA
Fox News

UK government believes Wuhan lab leak most likely COVID-19 origin: report

The United Kingdom's government is increasingly reassured that the coronavirus pandemic was the result of a lab leak in Wuhan, China, according to a new report. While the theory that the coronavirus was leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology was dismissed by world governments early into the pandemic, evidence continues to trickle out supporting the claim. Government officials in the U.K., U.S., and elsewhere have begun voicing support for further investigation into the lab leak possibility.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Freethink

New EV battery material promises to quintuple electric car range

Researchers have created a new battery membrane made of recycled Kevlar fibers that might unlock a new kind of battery, called lithium-sulfur, which could quintuple electric car range. Their battery lasts for 1,000 charging cycles, orders of magnitude more than most other stable lithium-sulfur batteries — a major advance that...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Volkswagen Keeps Cheating: Gets $1 Billion Fine This Time

The General Court of the European Union dismissed all arguments by Volkswagen claiming it shouldn’t pay $992 million in fines. This week a lower court found VW’s truck maker Scania guilty of price-fixing with other manufacturers for over 14 years. The courts and EU antitrust regulators have called it a “cartel.” Let’s be honest; VW just can’t seem to run its business by the rules, as we’ve seen worldwide with its Dieselgate scandals. And now this.
BUSINESS
marketplace.org

Russia tries to stop exit of Western businesses as departures accelerate

Russia’s prime minister said Tuesday that the country will seek to temporarily stop foreign investors from selling Russian assets. It’s a move to stem the exit of Western businesses. A growing number of businesses have been cutting ties or at least trying to distance themselves from Russia as...
BUSINESS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Bill Gates and Chris Sacca Invest in Energy Storage Start-Up Antora to Help Heavy Industry Go Green

Breakthrough Energy Ventures and Lowercarbon Capital co-led a $50 million financing round in Antora Energy, a start-up looking to decarbonize industrial processes. The thermal battery would store heat from solar and wind farms and provide an alternative to the natural gas boilers that are used by heavy industrial processing companies.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNET

New Solar Panel Design Uses Wasted Energy to Make Water From Air

While generating green energy, solar panels usually create excess heat that goes unused. But with a new, innovative design, scientists have found a way to harness those precious leftovers to give the power producers a second purpose: pulling water out of thin air. Basically, the self-contained system lays solar panels...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheDailyBeast

This Solar Panel Sucks Water From the Air to Grow Veggies

Solar panels are pretty simple: photovoltaic cells, or PV cells, absorb sunlight, convert it into electricity, and route it into an energy grid or batteries for people to use. This single-purpose design is now getting an upgrade. A team of scientists in Saudi Arabia have devised a solar panel with a few extra features, providing not only electricity but clean water and food as well.
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Solar panels used to ‘make water out of air’ and grow crops in desert

Scientists in Saudi Arabia have successfully piloted new solar technology, which is able to draw moisture from the air in sufficient quantities to grow plants, while also producing electricity.The technique works in environments including deserts, and could offer a sustainable, relatively low-cost means of improving food and water security for people living in arid environments, the researchers said.The method is based on using a water-absorbing hydrogel underneath the photovoltaic solar panels which helps them stay cool and increases their efficiency, the team said.“A fraction of the world’s population still doesn’t have access to clean water or green power, and many...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TechRadar

