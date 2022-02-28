ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Mulaney's Dark Jokes About Sobriety Have Everyone Cracking Up

By Kathryn Cook
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

John Mulaney has been through a lot in the past few years. The comedian is known for his quick wit and fun sense of humor, but he's also dealt with substance abuse issues. In December 2020, Mulaney checked into rehab, shortly after announcing his divorce from Anne Marie Tendler. Following his...

Boston

‘SNL’ recap: The best moments from John Mulaney’s episode

The comedian joined the illustrious "Saturday Night Live" five-timers club, with guests like Conan O'Brien and Steve Martin on hand to welcome him. Even with a newborn son to take care of, John Mulaney had plenty of energy while hosting the newest episode of “SNL.”. The comedian joined the...
Complex

John Mulaney Addresses Sobriety and Getting Out of Rehab in ‘SNL’ Monologue

John Mulaney has returned to his roots. The 39-year-old comedian returned to Studio 8H this week to serve as Saturday Night Live’s guest host. The episode effectively made Mulaney an official member of the series’ Five-Timers Club, which includes celebrities like Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, Alec Baldwin, Tina Fey, and Paul Rudd.
Person
Seth Meyers
Person
Olivia Munn
Person
John Mulaney
Distractify

When Is Tori Roloff's Due Date — and Will Baby No. 3 Be Another Little Person?

In November 2021, Zach and Tori Roloff announced they are expecting their third child following a miscarriage in March. The Little People, Big World stars have allowed TLC fans glimpses into their previous pregnancy journeys, and this time around has been no different. Still, viewers are curious: When is Tori's due date with baby No. 3? And does this little one have dwarfism like their first two kids? Keep reading to learn more.
Popculture

Mariska Hargitay Reacts to 'Law & Order: SVU' Actor's Death

Mariska Hargitay is expressing deep sorrow over the loss of her former Law & Order: Special Victims Unit co-star Ned Eisenberg. The actor died on Feb. 27 after a battle with two forms of cancer: cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma. He was 65 years old. "My heart is so full of...
Hello Magazine

Sarah Ferguson makes exciting announcement - and royal fans will be thrilled

Sarah, Duchess of York has shared some exciting news with her Instagram followers - Storytime with Fergie and Friends is coming back to her YouTube channel this week. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the 62-year-old author shared a screenshot of the announcement which read: "Little Red and Storytime with Fergie and Friends recommences on Thursday 3rd March. World Book Day!"
People

Russell Wilson Proposes to Ciara Again, Asks Her for More Babies: 'Just Give Me One More'

Are Ciara and Russell Wilson seeing more children in their futures?. The Grammy-winning artist, 36, guest hosted The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday and was joined by her husband for the special occasion. During the show, the Seahawks quarterback, 33, surprised the "Level Up" singer with an unexpected proposal, asking his wife if she wanted to have another baby. The couple already parents to 19-month-old son Win Harrison, daughter Sienna Princess, 4, as well as son Future Zahir, 7, whom Ciara shares with ex Future.
CinemaBlend

Friends Star Courteney Cox Admits She Sold Her LA Home After A UPS Driver Claimed It Was Being Haunted By A Ghost

Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
Instagram
Stereogum

Watch SNL‘s Cut-For-Time Swing Revival Revival Sketch With John Mulaney

John Mulaney was the host of this weekend’s Saturday Night Live — opposite musical guest LCD Soundsystem — and last night there were sketches parodying musicals and the “Cupid Shuffle.” In a cut-for-time sketch called “Family Band,” Mulaney tried to kick off a swing revival revival. Alongside SNL cast members Kyle Mooney and Andrew Dismukes, Mulaney tries to convince her sister’s boyfriend (Mikey Day) to get on the train. Check it out below.
In Style

A Complete Timeline of John Mulaney and Olivia Munn's Relationship

In what felt like a quickfire combination of divorces and separations, rumors, and late-night confessions, Olivia Munn and John Mulaney went from a Deuxmoi-fueled fantasy to a real-life couple. Though the two have known each other for nearly a decade, it wasn't until 2021 that the pair settled down, squashed all the speculation, and welcomed a child together. Here's what you need to know about the two, from how talk show host Seth Meyers connected them to their darling little boy, Malcolm.
Vulture

John Mulaney Gets Inducted Into SNL’s Five Timers Club in a Star-Studded Sketch

When no mention of John Mulaney’s induction into the Five Timers Club was made in his monologue on last night’s Saturday Night Live, there was hope that the whole thing might be skated over entirely. Alas, we instead were treated to a full-length sketch starring Five Timers Club members Steve Martin, Candice Bergen, and Paul Rudd, who’s bitter that his fifth episode was half-cancelled in the midst of Omicron (according to Rudd, though, “my party was cancelled due to laziness”). Tina Fey, Conan O’Brien, and Elliott Gould (Chest Hair Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive) also make appearances. The sketch might drag on a minute too long, but the obvious charisma of its guest stars as well as the unexpectedly dark ending (Rudd has to give up his place in the Club to make space for Mulaney) makes up for it. Watch the full sketch above.
Elite Daily

John Mulaney Opened Up About Rehab And His Newborn Son In A Powerful SNL Set

John Mulaney just accomplished a huge Saturday Night Live win, and took the opportunity to tell some very personal jokes about his rollercoaster year. On Saturday, Feb. 26, Mulaney hosted SNL for the fifth time, an honor only a select few comedians hold. In addition to joining the Five-Timers Club, the 38-year-old comedian also got very candid about his experience with rehab following an intervention at the end of 2020, along with his new life as a father. You’re going to want to watch John Mulaney’s powerful 2022 SNL monologue about rehab and his newborn son Malcolm, because he doesn’t shy away from any of his highly publicized year.
