In the Euphoria Finale, Real Life and Our Life Collide

By Jen Chaney, @chaneyj
Vulture
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe season-two finale of Euphoria has been heavily criticized on social media for all the things it did not do: Give more screen time to Hunter Schafer’s Jules, address where the hell Rue’s missing suitcase is or whether Laurie the drug dealer still wants her money, let Kat do basically anything....

www.vulture.com

Comments / 0

PopSugar

"The Dropout" Cast Side By Side With Their Real-Life Counterparts

The unbelievable true story of Elizabeth Holmes's rise and fall has inspired documentaries, podcasts, and now, a drama series. Hulu's "The Dropout" is the latest adaptation of the real-life story of the former billionaire who vowed to make blood testing accessible to the public, claiming the technology that her company, Theranos, developed could detect dozens of health-related issues with just a pinprick's worth of blood. But her lofty dreams came crashing down after a whistle-blower revealed the company was a house of cards and the technology just didn't work.
Vulture

How to Pitch Vulture

If you’re reading this, it’s because you sought out information on how to pitch Vulture or an editor directed you here. We know that pitching outlets such as ourselves can be vexing, and while we can’t eliminate all the vexation from the process, this guide will hopefully keep it to a minimum.
Person
Maude Apatow
Person
Zendaya
Person
Sam Levinson
Person
Martin Scorsese
Person
Hunter Schafer
Vulture

Euphoria’s Javon Walton Says Fez Was Supposed to Die

Spoilers for the Euphoria season-two finale, “All My Life, My Heart Has Yearned for a Thing I Cannot Name,” below. While Lexi continued to destroy friendships with the power of musical theater in her high-school auditorium, a much more sinister plot began to unfold at the Fezco residence. In Euphoria’s blood-splattered season-two finale, SWAT lasers center on Ashtray’s face as the cops raid his home with Fezco. We then hear a shot fired off-screen, causing fans of the show to pay tribute to the (presumably) dead kid drug dealer — complete with gospel music, flying doves, and angel wings. But the details of Ashtray’s demise are still fuzzy … even for actor Javon “Wanna” Walton. But hey, it’s Euphoria. Anything can happen.
Us Weekly

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young: Inside a Day in Our Life

Double duty! Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young exclusively invited Us Weekly to experience a day in their life as newlyweds and coparents. The couple, who tied the knot in October 2021, were joined by the Flip or Flop star’s children with ex-wife Christina Haack — daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6. Shortly after their nuptials, Heather, 34, gushed about getting to be an official family with Tarek, 40.
Popculture

Mariska Hargitay Reacts to 'Law & Order: SVU' Actor's Death

Mariska Hargitay is expressing deep sorrow over the loss of her former Law & Order: Special Victims Unit co-star Ned Eisenberg. The actor died on Feb. 27 after a battle with two forms of cancer: cholangiocarcinoma and ocular melanoma. He was 65 years old. "My heart is so full of...
#Euphoria
Hello Magazine

Sarah Ferguson makes exciting announcement - and royal fans will be thrilled

Sarah, Duchess of York has shared some exciting news with her Instagram followers - Storytime with Fergie and Friends is coming back to her YouTube channel this week. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the 62-year-old author shared a screenshot of the announcement which read: "Little Red and Storytime with Fergie and Friends recommences on Thursday 3rd March. World Book Day!"
Indy100

Kim Kardashian fans spot clue she 'planned to date' Pete Davidson three years ago

Another day, another internet reach. Kim Kardashian fans believe they spotted a clue that indicates the media mogul "planned to date" Pete Davidson three years ago, and it's just as ridiculous as you'd expect. Kardashian and Davidson first sparked dating rumors after the two were spotted at an amusement park shortly after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star hosted SNL.Since then, the two spent more time together and began dating, with Davidson confirming their relationship recently in an interview referring to Kardashian as his "girlfriend." Kardashian, who is definitely the OG influencer of our generation, is known for her...
Vulture

Dua Lipa Teaches Jimmy Fallon Her ‘Don’t Start Now’ TikTok Dance

Dua Lipa is reclaiming the viral TikTok dance she accidentally created in 2017. On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she talked about her dance evolution and how she grew from the criticism of her stage performances. “‘She looks like she’s trying to put a shoe on in a rush or something’,” said Lipa about the comments online. However, she doesn’t hold any grudges. “I think it’s okay. When I look back on it, and the reason that we’re talking about this, is because I’ve brought it back. I’m doing it on my tour; I’m reclaiming it.” Lipa is currently incorporating the moves during “Don’t Start Now” while on tour. She discusses how the meme caused her pain and encouraged her to work harder as a performer. “It caused me a lot of grief; I was being bullied online. It wasn’t very nice. I can look at it from a different perspective,” she said, “I look back on it with such fondness because it helped me grow into the artist I wanted to become.” Fallon asked if she could show him the dance and an audience member enthusiastically yelled, “Yes!” as Fallon got up to learn a thing or two. However, he could not keep up with her as the Roots began to play “Don’t Start Now.” Dua Lipa can check in on Fallon in a year or two to see if he’s been practicing his moves.
Vulture

The Walking Dead Recap: Eat the Rich

If you felt a bit of whiplash with this episode, perhaps that’s because we’ve jumped backward, which is still forward, and then slowed things way down. We last saw Maggie facing off with Daryl six months after the Commonwealth crew arrived at A-town, which was in shambles. Maggie appeared to be at Hilltop, and Daryl was decked out in stormtrooper guard, ordering her to open the gates. Now, we’ve skipped the awkward get-to-know-you stage of this new relationship and moved right in — 30 days past Lance’s invitation to join the Commonwealth, most of the gang has taken him up on the offer and settled into their new lives (sort of). There’s still plenty of awkwardness to go around as the newcomers try to adapt to something resembling the old normal, which, as they quickly learn, ain’t all it’s cracked up to be.
Vulture

HBO and SAG-AFTRA Respond to Euphoria Set Reports

On TV, the attendees of Euphoria season two, episode one’s New Year’s Eve party were engaging in all manner of gleeful teenage messiness, but on set, sources claim, a much grimmer scene was unfolding. Production sources told the Daily Beast in a report from March 4 that the atmosphere on Euphoria’s set was “hellish,” consisting of 18-hour work days, chilly weather with no holding areas for extras, and meals provided long after the six-hour mark that SAG-AFTRA mandates. But in a statement, HBO says “production was in full compliance with all safety guidelines and guild protocols.”
Vulture

Euphoria’s Angus Cloud Recommends a Good Cry

Spoilers for the Euphoria season two finale “All My Life, My Heart Has Yearned for a Thing I Cannot Name” below. Nearly every character in Euphoria’s wide ensemble is actually many different people, their identity shifting depending on whom they’re with — friends, family, love interests, strangers. The tempest of events in the series’s second season is fueled by lies, mistruths, and betrayals, from Rue’s relapse to Lexi mining her friends’ lives for Our Life content to whatever cartoonishly evil move Nate is making at any given moment. But Angus Cloud’s Fezco never seems quite as at odds with himself as everyone else, and that surety (plus a burgeoning relationship with Lexi) elevated the character to fan favorite after he outlived the death Euphoria creator, writer, and director Sam Levinson planned for Fez at the end of season one.
Vulture

Danny McBride Wants to Give You Closure

Danny McBride has described The Righteous Gemstones as the latest entry in his “misunderstood angry-man trilogy” after Eastbound & Down and Vice Principals, but the second season of his HBO series about a dysfunctional family of televangelists is as much about regret as it is about rage. In...
Vulture

Better Things Is One of TV’s Best Things

It is rare for a TV series to shine a full, unfiltered light on the experiences of middle-aged women. And Just Like That … tried to but mostly whiffed on the opportunity to show women in their 50s living complicated, sometimes challenging, but nevertheless fulfilling lives. But long before Miranda Hobbes ever went to a Che Diaz comedy concert, another series was telling rich, vibrant stories about a woman of a “certain age” without getting nearly the same amount of attention for it. That show is Better Things, one of the most generous, organic, and beautiful works of the past decade and one that embarks on its fifth and final season this week on FX and Hulu. If you haven’t watched before, now is the time.
Vulture

Larry David Curbs HBO Documentary on His Life

You’re going to have to curb your enthusiasm for HBO’s upcoming Larry David documentary. The two-part doc The Larry David Story, which was set to premiere Tuesday, has been postponed. In a tweet, HBO wrote, “Instead, Larry has decided he wants to do it in front of an audience” — “it” apparently being the career-spanning interview featured in the documentary. Puck reports that the Seinfeld writer “didn’t love” the finished doc, which has “been shelved indefinitely” in its current state. Per the outlet, David agreed to the interview with his friend Larry Charles before he knew the documentary would air on HBO. But the move to pull reportedly came the day before its premiere, after the network released a trailer for The Larry David Story in mid-February. David has his own ties to HBO, which is home to his long-running comedy series Curb Your Enthusiasm, about a fictionalized version of himself. Watch out for next season’s documentary plot.
Footwear News

Demi Moore Takes a Risk in One-Piece Suit and Hidden Heels at Saint Laurent’s PFW Show

Click here to read the full article. Demi Moore brought a slick take to suiting while arriving at Saint Laurent’s Fall 2022 runway show during Paris Fashion Week. The legendary actress was joined in the front row by Victoria and Romeo Beckham, Amber Vallett and Maude Apatow, among other stars. The “Ghost” actress hit the red carpet before the show in a daring bodysuit from Saint Laurent’s Spring 2022 collection, featuring long sleeves and legs. The black pinstriped one-piece number, designed to look like a suit, included sharp lapels and two front pockets. It was cinched with a gold front button,...
