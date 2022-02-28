ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Easy heart healthy food swaps

FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

February is Heart Month and joining the Fox31 morning team is Mackenzie Burgess , a local registered dietitian who will be demonstrating easy heart-healthy swaps for each meal of the day (breakfast, lunch dinner)

Mackenzie has some some simple food swaps for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Breakfast: Swapping sugary jams for 2-ingredient chia seed jam
Lunch: Swapping out cheese and mayonnaise for healthier fat options
Dinner: Lower sodium swaps to consider when making the easiest one pot chili

