Easy heart healthy food swaps
February is Heart Month and joining the Fox31 morning team is Mackenzie Burgess , a local registered dietitian who will be demonstrating easy heart-healthy swaps for each meal of the day (breakfast, lunch dinner)
Mackenzie has some some simple food swaps for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Breakfast: Swapping sugary jams for 2-ingredient chia seed jam
Lunch: Swapping out cheese and mayonnaise for healthier fat options
Dinner: Lower sodium swaps to consider when making the easiest one pot chili
