Europe

Video shows heavy shelling by Russia near supermarket

By CNN
 2 days ago
Russian forces shell residential neighborhood in Kharkiv, Ukraine, despite...

WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
Europe
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
ABC10

Former Russian top diplomat says Russia will not stop with Ukraine

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The man who authored the Budapest Memorandum in 1994 is speaking out almost 30 years later about Russia's action in Ukraine. The deal that Andrei Kozyrev authored is what recognized Ukraine as a sovereign nation in exchange for them giving up their nuclear weapons to Russia.
POLITICS
CNN

CNN

