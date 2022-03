Determining the cause of death is one of the most crucial and challenging parts of a forensic investigation. Knowing the medical history of the decedent can make this task significantly easier and even help forensic pathologists infer the condition of the deceased before death. However, this information is not always available, such as in the case of an undiagnosed disease. For instance, diabetes mellitus (DM), a major chronic disease with a high global prevalence, is notoriously difficult to diagnose postmortem as a cause of death, especially when the decedent's medical history is unavailable before the autopsy. The current biochemical tests used to diagnose DM after death each have their limitations.

SCIENCE ・ 4 DAYS AGO