23 Best Eye Creams for Sensitive Skin

If you have sensitive skin, one of the excellent eye-soothing products mentioned in this article will rejuvenate and protect the delicate eye area without causing any discomfort. [ stock ]

If you have sensitive skin, it can sometimes feel like the end of the world. Every product you try breaks you out, makes you itchy and red, and causes irritation. You probably shudder trying to find a gentle product to use on your face—let alone your delicate eye area that needs extra care and nourishment.

If you are tired of wasting your money on products that do not work and you want real results that will soothe your eye area, here are the best eye creams for sensitive skin.

1. Blu Atlas Restorative Eye Stick

Finding proper products when you have sensitive skin can be time-confusing and stressful. It probably seems like every product you try will break you out or cause irritation in one way or another. Luckily, Blu Atlas has crafted a gentle, soothing eye stick that will take care of all your concerns.

Blu Atlas Restorative Eye Stick is a nourishing eye treatment that will: help brighten the under-eye area, reduce puffiness, minimize the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines, boost the skin’s production of collagen, moisturize, and help protect the skin’s natural barrier.

This eye stick is formulated with enriching Algae Dunaliella Salina, ascorbic acid, and Coffea Canephora. Use this product gradually to see how it affects your skin and then build up to incorporating the eye stick into your skincare routine daily.

2. CeraVe Hydrating Eye Gel-Cream with Hyaluronic Acid

Cetaphil is one of the most popular and recommended skincare brands for people with sensitive skin. Their dermatologist-tested and approved products are gentle enough to use on the skin, while still being effective and powerful. Cetaphil Hydrating Eye Gel-Cream with Hyaluronic Acid will brighten and nourish your eyes in ways you could have never imagined. The hyaluronic acid helps the skin maintain water, preventing dryness.

This lightweight, non-greasy, and fast-acting eye cream will brighten the under-eye area, visibly reduce dark spots, minimize the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines, and smooth the surface of the skin. Other key ingredients, like vitamin B3 and licorice extract, are non-irritating to the skin and won’t cause irritation, redness, or breakouts. You can use this product daily for maximum results and a brighter-looking complexion.

3. CeraVe Eye Repair Cream

CeraVe has one of the best eye creams for sensitive skin, in terms of cost and effectiveness. CeraVe Eye Repair Cream is a gentle, fragrance-free eye cream that aims to restore and repair the eye area. Essential ceramides—1, 3, and 6 II—hyaluronic acid, and niacinamide help brighten and tone the skin, reduce puffiness, minimize dark and dull spots, reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines, and hydrate the skin for all-day nourishment. Even though this eye cream is rich and intensive, it won’t break you out or cause any irritation. This product is hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic, and dermatologist-tested.

4. Burt’s Bees Sensitive Eye Cream

Burt’s Bees Sensitive Eye Cream is a hypoallergenic, fragrance-free eye treatment that will soothe and nourish the under-eye area. Apply a few drops of this gentle cream under the eye and on the eyelid for brighter, firmer, and hydrated skin. This eye cream is great at softening wrinkles, fine lines, and crow’s feet and can minimize puffiness and sagginess.

Because this product is infused with aloe vera and rice extracts, it won’t clog the pores and cause irritation. Your skin deserves to be taken care of, regardless of its sensitivity. Burt’s Bees wants to eliminate the stress and worry of using the wrong product and breaking out your skin. If this isn’t already in your shopping cart, go buy it now.

5. Neutrogena Healthy Skin Eye Cream

Neutrogena is another one of our favorite sensitive skincare brands. Their products are always gentle on the skin and can be used daily. Neutrogena Healthy Skin Eye Cream is infused with enriching and revitalizing alpha-hydroxy and melibiose, two potent ingredients that soften the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and reduces puffiness and swelling under the eye.

This eye cream also does an amazing job hydrating and moisturizing the skin, preventing future signs of aging. Vitamin B5 and vitamin A help to tighten the skin and boost the eye’s overall appearance and complexion. This product is hypoallergenic, fragrance-free, and ophthalmologist-tested—meaning it’s safe and gentle enough to use around the eyes.

6. First Aid Beauty 5 in 1 Eye Cream Age Delay

First Aid Beauty merges anti-aging skincare with sensitive skin care with one of the best eye creams for sensitive skin. First Aid Beauty 5 in 1 Eye Cream Age Delay reduces five visible signs of aging: wrinkles, uneven skin tone, dryness, dullness, and combating free radicals. The eye cream is formulated with gentle and nourishing homeostatine, advanced peptides, niacinamide, humectants, and moisturizers.

This product soothes and restores the skin under and around the eye, hydrating the skin for day-long nourishment. Age Defy is formulated free of alcohol, artificial fragrance, parabens, phthalates, coal tar, and formaldehydes. This product is vegan, gluten-free, nut-free, and oil-free and has been allergy-tested. Even the most sensitive skin types will love and appreciate this revitalizing eye cream.

7. L’Oreal Paris Age Perfect Rosy Tone

Everything looks prettier in pink. Don’t you think? L’Oreal Paris Age Perfect Rose Tune is the perfect eye cream for those who want to add a little luxury to their skincare routine without totally disrupting the natural flow of the skin. This revitalizing eye cream will minimize the appearance of wrinkles, brighten dark spots, tighten dull skin, reduce puffiness, and moisturize the skin. Not only will your eyes look glowing and youthful, but they’ll also feel rested and restored. Use this non-greasy eye cream every day for optimal results. Age Perfect Rose Tune is formulated without fragrance, paraben, and mineral oil. This product is ophthalmologist and dermatologist tested.

8. Innisfree Intensive Hydrating Eye Roll-on with Green Tea Seed

This organic, non-toxic eye cream is one of our favorites for sensitive skin. Innisfree Intensive Hydrating Eye Roll-on with Green Tea Seed is an antioxidant-infused eye cream that delivers Jeju Green Tea and Green Tea Seed Oil deep into the under-eye skin for intense hydration and nourishment.

The eye serum’s metal roller-ball tip helps soothe puffiness, promote blood circulation, and minimize the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. Store this product in a fridge to apply an extra-chilly serum to your face that will help restore and calm any irritation. This eye cream is gentle enough to use daily on sensitive skin.

9. Acure Ultra Hydrating Eye Cream

If you have sensitive skin, you’ve probably found yourself trying to find the best hydrating eye product to help soothe any irritation you may have. Acure Ultra Hydrating Eye Cream is just the eye treatment you need. This 100% vegan, gentle eye cream infuses the eye area with rich and intensive moisture, minimizing dry patches and puffy skin.

Holy basil, adaptogenic ashwagandha, reishi mushroom, and turmeric work to ensure your skin is looking and feeling its absolute best—without all the breakouts, irritation, and redness that a typical eye cream may cause. Gently massage this product under the eye, on the lids, and around the brow bone to see instant, gratifying results. This product is free of parabens, sulfates, mineral oil, and formaldehyde.

10. I Dew Care Glow-Key Brightening Vitamin C Eye Serum

Does your under-eye area ever look so puffy that you just want to give up on your skincare routine altogether? No? Just us? The truth is, our skin can fluctuate for a number of reasons—stress, hormones, the weather, and our diet. I Dew Car Glow-Key Brightening Vitamin C Eye Serum is a gentle, antioxidant-infused eye cream that will soothe and calm puffy, irritated skin.

Infused with vitamin C, this eye cream boost’s your eye’s appearance, brightening any dark spots and minimizing dark areas. This product comes with a cooling ball applicator that will help you apply the product to the skin. This eye cream is vegan, cruelty-free, and is formulated without harmful chemicals.

11. Summer Fridays Light Aura Vitamin C + Peptide Eye Cream

If your skin is so sensitive that you’ve just about given up on skincare altogether—we hear you. And so do Summer Fridays. This brand crafts gentle, nourishing skincare products that fix the skincare concern at hand without creating any more problems. Summer Fridays Light Aura Vitamin C + Peptide Eye Cream is infused with enriching and revitalizing vitamin C that distributes its rich antioxidant benefits into dark under-eye circles, brightening and smoothing the surface.

Acetyl Hexapeptide-8 softens the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, and crow’s feet—enhancing the overall complexion of the eye area. Caffeine gives your skin the extra jolt of energy it needs, reducing puffiness and leaving your skin looking awake and alive. This product will soothe your sensitive skin, leaving you in love with this eye cream. Plus, it’s vegan and cruelty-free. Need we say more?

12. Tatcha The Silk Peony Melting Eye Cream

We love Tatcha, and we think everyone should know about this Japanese skincare brand that will transform your skin into a radiant, stunning masterpiece. Tatcha The Silk Peony Melting Eye Cream is formulated with only natural, non-toxic ingredients. This eye cream won’t cause any harsh irritation or reactions to your skin—only leaving its soothing ingredients behind to help your eye area.

Infused with creamy silk extract, this luxurious ingredient will soften the skin and leave the under-eye area glowing and puffy-free. Japanese White Peony Extract helps to protect the skin’s natural barrier, which helps protect you from environmental pollutants and irritants. Hadasei-3 Complex hydrates and nourishes the skin, helping the skin fight future signs of aging. You’ll feel rejuvenated and restored after using this gentle, silk eye cream. This product is gluten and cruelty-free.

13. Dr. Dennis Gross Triple Correction Eye Serum

Just because you have sensitive skin doesn’t mean you can’t appreciate the healing and restorative benefits of retinol. Dr. Dennis Gross Triple Correction Eye Serum is a nourishing and gentle eye serum that’s formulated to infuse even the most sensitive skin types with retinol. The retinol helps soften the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines, brightens dark and dull spots, and helps minimize the appearance of aging from the sun and other harsh damages.

Bakuchiol, derived from the babchi plant, blends out redness and discoloration under the eye, boosts the skin’s collagen production, and blurs other signs of aging. Botanical active rambutan tightens the skin, leaving your eye area looking youthful and glowing. These ingredients have all been specially formulated for sensitive skin. However, if you haven’t used retinol before, it can take some time to adjust, so use the product sparingly as you build up to it. This product is vegan, gluten-free, and cruelty-free.

14. Supergoop! Bright-Eyed 100% Mineral Eye Cream SPF 40 PA+++

The most important part of any skincare routine should be suncare. The sun emits some serious rays that can damage our skin, potentially causing skin cancer. Most people think all sunscreens are like the thick, pasty sunblock your parents used to slather on your face as a kid. Luckily, the sunscreen industry has come a long way and you can usually find an SPF in most products. Supergoop! Bright-Eyed 100% Mineral Eye Cream SPF 40+++ minimizes wrinkles and other signs of aging, all while protecting the delicate skin under and around the eye from the sun.

This SPF is formulated with 100% zinc oxide, which blocks the harmful rays from the sun from hurting your skin. Wild Butterfly Ginger Flower aids the skin in protection from other types of light, while caffeine reduces puffiness and brightens dark circles. Apply this product daily for optimal results and optimal protection against the sun. This product is gluten-free and cruelty-free.

15. Algenist Triple Algae Eye Renewal Balm

Algenist Triple Algae Eye Renewal Balm is a gentle, rejuvenating eye cream that targets the most common signs of aging—such as wrinkles and fine lines, puffiness, dark spots, crow’s feet, discoloration, and dullness. This eye cream infuses the skin with hyaluronic acid that helps the skin maintain moisture, triple algae complex that brightens and tones dark circles, and a multi-peptide complex that tightens the skin.

This eye cream can be used daily, even for sensitive skin. Triple Algae Eye Renewal Balm is formulated without parabens, phthalates, mineral oil, sulates, and other harmful ingredients that may irritate sensitive skin.

16. Dior Capture Totale Cell Energy Super Potent Eye Serum

What do you do if you have sensitive skin and visible signs of aging? You use Dior, of course! Dior Capture Totale Cell Energy Super Potent Eye Serum is a breath of fresh air for your sensitive skin. It’s non-irritating, moisturizing, and super gentle. Infused with Biocellular Longoza Technology, Rye Extract, and Acetylated Hyaluronic Acid—this eye cream helps to tighten and firm the skin, hydrate and prevent dryness, and boost the appearance of the eye area.

You’ll look and feel rested that you may actually start reaching for this over your favorite cup of coffee when you need a pick-me-up. This eye cream is formulated without parabens, formaldehydes, phthalates, mineral oil, and sulfates.

17. Hourglass Equilibrium Intensive Hydrating Eye Balm

We think that products that actually work shouldn’t just be reserved for those with normal skin. If you agree with us, then you’ll love Hourglass Equilibrium Intensive Hydrating Eye Balm. This soothing eye cream uses gentle ingredients that don’t cause irritation. Cell Balancing Complex helps to heal the skin’s natural barrier, preventing future breakouts or irritation. Hydrating Barrier Complex moisturizes the skin and softens bumps and imperfections. Cocoa Seed Extract minimizes the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, and crow’s feet.

Basically, your skin and eye area get to look stunning—just without any of the usual fallout that comes from skincare products. This eye cream is vegan, gluten-free, and cruelty-free and is formulated without parabens, sulfates, and phthalates. In just three days, your under-eye area will look brighter and firmer than it’s ever been making this one of the best eye creams for sensitive skin.

18. Fenty Skin Flash Nap Instant Revival Eye Gel-Cream

Rihanna’s beloved Fenty brand also has an incredible skincare line. Fenty Skin Flash Nap Instant Revival Eye Gel-Cream will fool your friends and family that you actually got more sleep last night than you did because—trust us—it happens to the best of us.

Infused with revitalizing horse chestnut, hyaluronic acid, and green tea, these antioxidant-rich ingredients leave the skin looking refreshed and restored. You can say goodbye to puffiness, wrinkles, and dryness after using this gentle, lightweight eye gel. This product is vegan, gluten-free, cruelty-free, and suitable for sensitive skin.

19. Fresh Rose Hydrating Eye Gel Cream

Fresh Rose Hydrating Eye Gel Cream is soothing, healing, and gentle enough—infusing the skin with nourishing ingredients that can calm inflamed skin. Rosewater, Golden Root Extract, and Hyaluronic Acid help to soothe and protect the skin against irritants, leaving the eye area looking hydrated and supple.

This eye gel infuses the skin with enough moisture to last all day long because—let’s face it—sensitive skin can use all the hydration it can get. Use this product daily for optimal results and watch as your eye area looks quenched and rested.

20. Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Eye Gel

We love eye creams that hydrate and moisturize the skin because the eye area has some of the most delicate, sensitive skin on the entire body which means it needs extra care and attention. Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydrating Eye Gel is formulated with intensive hyaluronic acid that pulls water into the under-eye area, leaving the skin supple and moisturized.

Pentavitin boosts the work of Hyaluronic Acid and helps maintain the skin’s moisture, even after the initial application. AcquaCell 3% and Malachite Complex 2.6% helps soften the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, and crow’s feet. This lightweight eye gel is gentle enough to use on sensitive skin and can be used daily. This product is free of parabens, phthalates, and sulfates.

21. Shani Darden Intensive Eye Renewal Cream

Even though this eye cream has “intensive” in the name, don’t scroll past. There are plenty of intense products that are actually gentle enough to use on sensitive skin—like Shani Darden Intensive Eye Renewal Cream. This creamy eye product infuses the under-eye area with peptides that help tighten the skin and boost collagen.

Silk Tree Extract helps brighten and tone dark and dull circles. Ceramides, Niacinamide, and Squalane help to minimize the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines and hydrates the skin. If you’re worried about this product irritating your skin, start off using a few times a week as you let your skin acclimate. This product is free of parabens and other harmful ingredients and is vegan.

22. Derma - E Hydrating Eye Cream

This is one of the best eye creams for sensitive skin. Why? Hyaluronic Acid is one of our favorite ingredients for sensitive skin. It’s refreshing, hydrating, and doesn’t strip the skin of already-present moisture. Derma - E Hydrating Eye Cream bottles the best of skincare ingredients into a gentle eye cream.

Green Tea and Hyaluronic Acid help to hydrate the skin, soften wrinkles and fine lines, promote healthy levels of collagen, brighten dark circles, and reduce puffiness. This eye cream will protect and hydrate your skin throughout the day, leaving you rejuvenated. It’s also free of parabens, sulfates, mineral oil, and GMOs and is vegan and cruelty-free.

23. Pacifica Vegan Ceramide Barrier Eye Cream

Pacifica is one of our favorite natural brands. Their products are always vegan, cruelty-free, and formulated with natural ingredients that don’t irritate the skin—making it great for sensitive skin types. Pacifica Vegan Ceramide Barrier Eye Cream is a fragrance-free, dermatologist-tested eye cream that infuses the skin with plant-based lipids and marshmallow extract that help reduce puffiness, irritation, discoloration, wrinkles, fine lines, dark spots, and dull areas.

Your skin will thank you for using this gentle eye cream that’s free of parabens, phthalates, and mineral oil. The packaging is made from post-consumer recycled plastic, so do your part to help the planet when you’re done using it.