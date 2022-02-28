People of Alabama: Donna McCary of Clanton

“I was a Mardi Gras king in 2018. I was introduced to Mardi Gras through my grandmother. For many years, she had a social organization that participated in Mardi Gras. They would have meetings about what fundraisers they were doing for the community, what the costumes were going to look like for the upcoming Mardi Gras season, so I grew up with Mardi Gras in my face because I lived with my grandparents. From the parades to the balls to the royal coronations, that has always been a part of my life. Being a native of Mobile, Mardi Gras is my favorite time of the year. It’s not just about parades, but about the pageantry and social events. Mobile is the birthplace of Mardi Gras, and we are more family-oriented. It’s like a big family reunion.” – Darnell Abrams of Mobile.

MOBILE, AL ・ 18 DAYS AGO