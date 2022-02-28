ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clanton, AL

People of Alabama: Donna McCary of Clanton

By Tamika Moore People of Alabama
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

“My mother and I were extremely close. I remember she came in one day – her and my father – and told me that she had cancer. I thought I would die; I didn’t know what to do. I called the surgeon and talked to him to see what could be...

Alabama NewsCenter

Renew Our Rivers coordinator ready to return to work on lake cleanups

It’s been a long, two-year respite from Renew Our Rivers (ROR), and Mike Clelland is “more than ready” to return to his old stomping grounds. On Friday and Saturday, March 4-5, Clelland restarts Alabama Power’s efforts to rid the state’s lakes of litter. As coordinator for ROR, the Southeast’s largest lake cleanup program, Clelland will work in the eighth annual Lake Eufaula cleanup, co-sponsored by Friends of Eufaula.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
Alabama NewsCenter

James Spann: Warmest weather so far this year for Alabama

James Spann forecasts warm days for Alabama through the weekend from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo. DRY DAYS WITH WARM AFTERNOONS: Alabama’s weather won’t change much through the weekend as dry weather continues. With a sun-filled sky today and Friday, look for highs between 77 and 81 degrees. Humidity levels will rise a bit over the weekend; we are expecting partly sunny days with highs at or just over 80 degrees Saturday and Sunday. It will be the warmest weekend so far this year.
ALABAMA STATE
City
Clanton, AL
State
Alabama State
Alabama NewsCenter

Jeremy Gray: Nonprofit founder, athletic trainer takes his priorities from hometown to the House

In March 2019, Jeremy Gray – former college and pro football player, business owner, budding community advocate – was preparing to enter yet another realm: state politics. Gray had been elected in 2018; his predecessor in District 83, state Rep. George Bandy, had died earlier that year. The 2019 session was set to convene March 5. Gray, in his early 30s and one of the youngest members of the state House of Representatives, knew he had a lot to learn.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

Teaching restaurant 1856 will be a highlight of Auburn University’s Rane Culinary Science Center

Auburn University‘s Tony and Libba Rane Culinary Science Center, scheduled to open this summer, will offer a variety of opportunities for culinary and hospitality students. For the public, a major showpiece will be the upscale teaching restaurant 1856 – named for the year of Auburn’s founding – where students will work under the mentorship of visiting chefs to prepare and serve high-quality meals.
AUBURN, AL
Alabama NewsCenter

Extending the Appalachian Trail into Alabama a natural, say advocates and state conservation officials

For decades, Alabama hiking enthusiasts have dreamed of seeing the venerable Appalachian Trail (AT) officially extended into the state. Whether it will ever happen is unclear. But with more AT “thru-hikers” taking their first, or last, steps of the epic trek in the Yellowhammer State, Alabama conservation officials and long-time advocates of the idea are pumping up the “AT2AL” campaign in hope of someday making it official.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

Alabama chefs Adam Evans, Timothy Hontzas are James Beard semifinalists, along with Golden Age Wine

In 2020, as the pandemic was taking a dramatic toll on the restaurant industry, Birmingham’s Automatic Seafood and Oysters earned a finalist nod in the James Beard Foundation’s prestigious awards for the nation’s Best New Restaurant. The restaurant, Alabama’s only finalist that year, carries that designation to this day, as the foundation announced it would present no winners that year due to the “dire situation we are in.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama NewsCenter

Alabama’s next peach season: Blossom or bust?

For Alabama peach farmers, this time of year is crucial in determining how the growing season will turn out. To resume adequate growth in the spring, peach trees require a certain amount of exposure to cool temperatures after the tree goes dormant. Chilling is the amount of cool weather it takes for a plant to come out of winter with normal growth in the spring.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

A.G. Gaston remains an iconic presence in Birmingham

Arthur George Gaston was born on the Fourth of July, in a log cabin where he lived for most of his childhood. If that sounds like the beginning of a quintessentially American success story, it is. From his humble beginnings, A.G. Gaston became a successful entrepreneur and businessman, a millionaire many times over. But the circumstances of his life and his path to wealth and influence were far from ordinary.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama NewsCenter

People of Alabama: Darnell Abrams of Mobile

“I was a Mardi Gras king in 2018. I was introduced to Mardi Gras through my grandmother. For many years, she had a social organization that participated in Mardi Gras. They would have meetings about what fundraisers they were doing for the community, what the costumes were going to look like for the upcoming Mardi Gras season, so I grew up with Mardi Gras in my face because I lived with my grandparents. From the parades to the balls to the royal coronations, that has always been a part of my life. Being a native of Mobile, Mardi Gras is my favorite time of the year. It’s not just about parades, but about the pageantry and social events. Mobile is the birthplace of Mardi Gras, and we are more family-oriented. It’s like a big family reunion.” – Darnell Abrams of Mobile.
MOBILE, AL
