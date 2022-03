The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new mask guidance on Friday, allowing for healthy people to stop wearing masks indoors in most of the country. The CDC says its new guidelines are focused on three factors: New Covid-19 hospitalizations, hospital capacity and new Covid cases. The masking recommendations are now based more on potential threats to hospitals and less on positive tests, which exploded during the omicron wave in December and January but have since dropped off significantly.

