Tuscaloosa County, AL

Woman charged with reckless murder in deadly 2021 crash

 4 days ago

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama woman has been charged with reckless murder and other counts in the death of a pregnant mother of four killed in a Tuscaloosa County wreck last summer.

A blood test found several anti-anxiety and anti-seizure prescription medications in the blood of driver Anna Dalrymple after the July 5 crash on U.S. Highway 43, according to court records.

Dalrymple, 36, crossed the center line in her 2007 Volvo, hitting a Honda Pilot driven by Audra Mary Rogers, who was unable to avoid the head on crash, investigators said.

Dalrymple was charged with reckless endangerment for injuries her infant daughter, who was not in a child seat, suffered in the wreck, authorities said.

Dalrymple also is charged with four counts of first-degree assault for injuries suffered by Rogers’ four sons.

It wasn’t known if she had a lawyer.

Rogers was a three-time powerlifting state record holder and was expected her fifth child when she was killed.

Crime & Safety
