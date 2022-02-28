Students hold protest at North Little Rock High School Monday
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — Students from the North Little Rock High School and the Center of Excellence held a protest Monday morning, according to...katv.com
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — Students from the North Little Rock High School and the Center of Excellence held a protest Monday morning, according to...katv.com
why even write an article about it if you don’t care enough to find out why the students were protesting in the first place
I’m a student that goes here the school is trying to avoid the heat of knowingly letting a predator work at our school for 3 years we held the protest to show that we will not stand for it as well as a SA movement it’s self it was shut down very quickly and. Turned into a lockdown 3 kids that refused to stop protesting were allegedly arrested
Comments / 12