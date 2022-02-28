ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Students hold protest at North Little Rock High School Monday

By Kristen Belue
KATV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — Students from the North Little Rock High School and the Center of Excellence held a protest Monday morning, according to...

katv.com

Comments

abigail
3d ago

why even write an article about it if you don’t care enough to find out why the students were protesting in the first place

Reply
4
Isabella Taylor
3d ago

I’m a student that goes here the school is trying to avoid the heat of knowingly letting a predator work at our school for 3 years we held the protest to show that we will not stand for it as well as a SA movement it’s self it was shut down very quickly and. Turned into a lockdown 3 kids that refused to stop protesting were allegedly arrested

Reply
2
