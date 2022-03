SAN ANTONIO — Where is Lina Sardar Khil? It is a question haunting investigators. There are still no answers or leads in the disappearance of the now four-year-old. She vanished from her northwest side apartment playground December 20. The FBI and SAPD are still on the case, and a $250,000 reward is up for grabs.

