If Casey Thompson struggles at any point as a Nebraska quarterback, it apparently won’t be for lack of time put into the job. “Casey is a pro, I’ll say that,” Husker sophomore defensive back Marques Buford said after Monday’s practice. “I see Casey in here (at Memorial Stadium) all day, every day. He’s in here watching film. He’s not just reading our coverages — I know we’re going against each other in spring ball right now — but at the end of the day we’re...

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO