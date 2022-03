Even as a teenager, Rebekah Black knew it was her destiny to help young people at their most vulnerable. “When I was 14 years old, I was serving in an orphanage in Kingston, Jamaica,” said Black, founder and CEO of Buford-based Jambos. “And I knew I had a heart for kids as they were in that transition situation from home to home. I came home from that trip and told my parents, ‘I’m going to adopt all the kids and save the world.’”

