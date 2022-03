Despite a slower cryptocurrency market over recent months, Coinbase has managed to outperform expectations over the fourth quarter of 2021. As its earnings report to shareholders indicates, the crypto platform surpassed expectations significantly, bringing in $2.5 billion USD in revenue over the last quarter compared to the $1.94 billion USD predicted. Earnings per share went from the expected $1.85 USD to $3.32 USD, with net income doubling to $840 million USD. Just a year earlier, net income was at $177 million USD. Monthly transaction users also increased from 7.4 million in the third quarter to 11.4 million in Q4.

