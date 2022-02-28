ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AMC CEO Adam Aron signals green for accepting Doge and Shiba Inu via BitPay

By Khyathi Dalal
Seekingalpha.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommencing next month, AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) will be able to pay with memecoins Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) and Shiba Inu (SHIB-USD) using crypto payments provider BitPay. AMC CEO Adam Aron tweeted while ago, "BitPay will be live for AMC online payments on our web site by Mar. 19, and live on our mobile...

Coinspeaker

Shiba Inu Sees Considerable Surge in Holder Count

Shiba Inu is not the only crypto to have raised concerns about high ownership concentration. Bitcoin and Ethereum have equally come under attack in the past. Shiba Inu, an Ethereum-based altcoin or meme coin, rose to popularity in 2021 after it was announced to be a Dogecoin killer. Its price surged considerably, and according to reports, it was the most viewed coin with 188 million views in 2021. This was more than 43 million views than Bitcoin. Though the meme coin is just around 16 months old, it has risen to become the 14th largest crypto by market cap as ranked by CoinMarketCap. According to WhaleStats, a firm that aggregates data on the top list of investors on various crypto platforms, Shiba Inu has recorded an increased holder number in the last few days. Its holder counts has surged to 1,185,135. On February 18, Shiba had a total wallet of 1,180,140. The report further disclosed that the largest 1000 ETH wallets hold 13,845,082,253,056 SHIB tokens ($2.2 billion).
dailyhodl.com

$2,800,000,000 Crypto Whale Scoops Up Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Binance Smart Chain As Others Stack Ethereum (ETH) and Polkadot (DOT)

The largest crypto investors in the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) ecosystem are gathering massive amounts of a popular meme coin as well as two competing blockchain protocols. New data from WhaleStats analyzing the behavior of the 1,000 largest BSC addresses excluding known crypto exchanges reveals that the richest wallet is taking a major interest in Shiba Inu (INU), buying 139,929,254,883 SHIB for over $4.23 million.
Benzinga

Baby Doge Spikes After Being Listed On This Crypto Exchange

Meme-based cryptocurrency Baby Doge Coin (CRYPTO: BABYDOGE) gained 22% after being listed on the popular crypto exchange Huobi. What Happened: Huobi made the announcement on Friday. The crypto exchange said its deposits for BABYDOGE would open at 9 UTC on Feb. 18 and spot trading for the BABYDOGE/USDT pair would...
Motley Fool

Prediction: This Cryptocurrency Will Be the Next Ethereum

Ethereum is an ecosystem of decentralized applications and financial services. As Ethereum has become increasingly congested, transaction speeds have slowed and fees have risen. Avalanche is a faster, cheaper alternative to Ethereum, and it’s growing quickly. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
inputmag.com

Mark Zuckerberg tearfully announces Facebook's pivot to video... again

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is definitely not freaking out about his company losing a quarter of its value this week. As such, he certainly wasn’t crying in that staff meeting where he attempted to process Meta losing more than $200 billion overnight — he’d just scratched a cornea or something.
