Spartanburg, SC

Spartanburg (S.C.) Community College Partners with Gardner-Webb to Offer Co-Admission Agreements

By Office of University Communications
gardner-webb.edu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOILING SPRINGS, N.C.—Gardner-Webb University and Spartanburg (S.C.) Community College (SCC) officials signed agreements on Feb. 24 that expand transfer pathways for the schools. The “Bulldog Bound” direct-entry admission program will provide a seamless pathway for SCC students transferring to Gardner-Webb. Additionally, a separate Business Pathway Agreement creates direct admission into the...

gardner-webb.edu

IN THIS ARTICLE
