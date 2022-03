Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) soared in early trading on Monday after the retailer confirmed that it will consider a proposal from RC Ventures to explore a sale. BBBY's update: "Bed Bath & Beyond's Board and management team maintain a consistent dialogue with our shareholders and, while we have had no prior contact with RC Ventures, we will carefully review their letter and hope to engage constructively around the ideas they have put forth."

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO