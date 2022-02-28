ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville Jaguars will play in Hall of Fame game the week Tony Boselli is inducted

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 2 days ago
Hall of Fame Game Jaguars vs. Raiders

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars will once again play in a Hall of Fame game, marking a full circle moment for the team.

Two days before Tony Boselli becomes the first Jaguars player to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the team will play the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2022 Hall of Fame Game at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, Aug. 4 at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium during the Hall of Fame’s Enshrinement Week.

STORY: Tony Boselli becomes first Jacksonville Jaguars player elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

The last time the Jags played in this game, it was the team’s first NFL game -- and Boselli was the team’s very first draft pick.

The game will mark the official start of the 103rd season of the National Football League in Canton, Ohio, the city where the League was born.

This will mark the fourth appearance by the Raiders in this game and the second for the Jaguars.

STORY: Fans hope Boselli Hall of Fame induction will help restore the Jaguars reputation

Along with Boselli, Raiders greats Cliff Branch and Richard Seymour will be enshrined two days later on Saturday, Aug. 6, inside Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium as members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022. Joining them in enshrinement will be Jacksonville native LeRoy Butler, Art McNally, Sam Mills, Dick Vermiel and Bryant Young.

The 2022 Hall of Fame Game will mark debuts for each head coach with their new teams. Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson, who guided the Philadelphia Eagles to a win over the Patriots in Super Bowl LII, will be making his first game appearance with his team.

It will be a homecoming for Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels, who is a Canton native who played his home high school football games at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium when the facility was known as Fawcett Stadium.

Tickets for the 2022 Hall of Fame Game go on sale at 10 a.m. ET Friday, March 4. Fans can learn more about the matchup and purchase tickets at: www.profootballhof.com/tickets. Information about tickets for the Class of 2022′s Enshrinement will be available in the coming weeks.

STORY: ‘I’m really going to the Super Bowl’: Jaguars fan to attend Super Bowl with player Myles Jack

