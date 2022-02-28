CarGurus Stock Gets IBD Stock Rating Upgrade; Stock Rides To New Highs

Raytheon had an exceptional 2021 with both top and bottom line growth and $5 B free cash flow. Raytheon Technology Corporation (NYSE:RTX) is an aerospace and defense company that manufactures and distributes advanced commercial and military systems. They have been one of the leading defense contractor companies, and they are known for their advanced technology and complex design capability. With solid backlogs ($63 B in 2021) and increasing demand for their superb technology, Raytheon has been a good investment in both good or bad market cycles. They just had an outstanding 4Q 2021, and I expect their rock solid growth to continue. I believe Raytheon is a great investment for the long-term investor because:

MARKETS ・ 7 DAYS AGO