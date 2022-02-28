ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CarGurus Stock Gets IBD Stock Rating Upgrade; Stock Rides To New Highs

By INVESTOR'S BUSINESS DAILY, JULIE MAK
Investor's Business Daily
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarGurus (CARG) saw its IBD SmartSelect Composite Rating jump to 96 Monday, up from 92 the day before. The car-buying website posted bullish fourth-quarter results, beating estimates. The stock soared 44% on the news on Friday and added more gains on Monday to new 52-week high. The revised score...

