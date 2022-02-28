ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Spalding guard Cam Whitmore repeats as Baltimore Catholic League boys basketball Player of the Year; St. Frances’ Nick Myles is top coach again

By Glenn Graham, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sxkth_0eRY1Yg000
Spalding senior guard Cam Whitmore, pictured Friday against Mount Saint Joseph in an MIAA A Conference playoff game, is the fifth player in the Baltimore Catholic League's 51-year history to be named Player of the Year multiple times. Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun/TNS

At 6-foot-7 and 210 pounds, Archbishop Spalding senior guard Cam Whitmore stands out on the basketball court with his explosive play. Zooming out, however, and it’s clear the Villanova commit has polished his game and improved in each of his four varsity seasons as he’s dominated some of the top competition in the country.

Already named a McDonald’s All American , Whitmore adds another honor to his impressive resume as a repeat recipient of the Baltimore Catholic League’s Jerry Savage Player of the Year, which was announced Monday.

Whitmore becomes the fifth player in the league’s 51-year history to win the award multiple times. Mount Saint Joseph standout Jalen Smith, who currently plays for the Indiana Pacers in the NBA, was the last to accomplish the feat in the 2017-18 season.

This season, Whitmore is averaging 22 points, 11 rebounds, two assists, 1.5 steals and one block per game as the Cavaliers enter the BCL playoffs with a 23-10 mark. His value to the team was more apparent when he missed 10 games at the end of the regular season due to an ankle injury and the Cavaliers (23-10) had a 4-6 stretch.

“It helps shows why he was player of the year again,” Spalding coach Josh Pratt said. “He does a lot of intangible things. He sees the floor very well. Obviously, he’s a tremendous scorer and I think his jump shot has improved over the three years. He’s just a great athlete, really good at rebounding and can take the ball foul line to foul line. When he’s in the zone and making the right decisions, he’s just tough to guard.”

St. Frances’ Nick Myles, who guided the Panthers to a league-record fifth straight regular-season title, received the O. Ray Mullis Coach of the Year for a second straight year.

Mount Carmel sophomore forward Luke Bamgboye was named the Mark Amatucci Defensive Player of the Year, while St. Frances senior forward Cortez Johnson was recognized as the Cokey Robertson Most Improved Player of the Year.

Joining Whitmore on the All-BCL first team are Mount Saint Joseph’s Bryson Tucker, a sophomore guard, and Amani Hansberry, a junior forward, St. Frances senior guard Bryce Lindsay, Mount Carmel senior guard Deon Perry and John Carroll senior guard Tyson Commander.

Named to the All-BCL second team were St. Frances’ Carlton Carrington and Daquan Davis; Mount Carmel’s Bamboye, Loyola Blakefield’s Gavin Walsh, Spalding’s Jordan Pennick and John Carroll’s Jeannot Basima.

Honorable mentions were John Carroll’s Cesar Tchilombo, Spalding’s Ty Peterson, Calvert Hall’s Isaiah Williams, Loyola Bakefield’s Owen Fischer and St. Maria Goretti’s Jordan Green and Mike Henderson.

The selections were based on voting by league coaches and officials and select media members.

Each team selected a player as the recipient of the Dave Kropfelder “Never, Never Quit” Award. The winners were Archbishop Spalding’s Johnny Farley, Calvert Hall’s Sheldon Spellman, John Carroll’s Terry Long, Loyola Blakefield’s Charley Hepting, Mount Carmel’s Tadas Gudonis, Mount Saint Joseph’s Jonas Sujeta, St. Frances’ Taion Robinson and St. Maria Goretti’s Tristan Cook.

The 51st annual BCL playoffs start Wednesday with quarterfinal games hosted by the top four seeds. Loyola Maryland’s Reitz Arena will host the remainder of the tournament with the semifinals set for 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Friday and the championship game Sunday with a starting time yet to be set.

Here’s a look at the quarterfinals schedule:

51st annual BCL tournament

Wednesday

No. 8 seed Calvert Hall at No. 1 St. Frances, 7 p.m.

No. 7 Loyola Blakefield at No. 2 Mount Saint Joseph, 6 p.m.

No. 6 Saint Maria Goretti at No. 3 John Carroll, 6 p.m.

No. 5 Archbishop Spalding at No. 4 Mount Carmel, 6 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Baltimore Sun

No. 3 St. Frances boys basketball rolls to BCL title game with 76-54 semifinal win over No. 5 Spalding

The St. Frances basketball team looked fresh, balanced and hungry Friday night against Archbishop Spalding during the 51st Baltimore Catholic League semifinals. The No. 3 Panthers — opportunistic on offense and pestering on defense — found their stride in the final minute of the first quarter, scoring five quick points that previewed a dominant second quarter that took hold of the game. Senior ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Patterson boys basketball coach Harry Martin, who guided the Clippers to three state and Baltimore City titles, steps down after 15 years

Patterson boys basketball coach Harry Martin, who turned the East Baltimore program into a City league power in his 15 years at the post, announced Friday morning he has stepped down. After taking over a struggling program in 2006, he went on to lead the Clippers to 268 wins, three City league and state championships and six region crowns. This season, Patterson went 19-3, falling to City, ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland women’s basketball suffers earliest Big Ten tournament exit in program history in 62-51 loss to Indiana

In 2014, the Maryland women’s basketball team lost to North Carolina in its first game of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament, but bounced back to advance to the NCAA Final Four. Brenda Frese harkened back to that memory after the No. 4 seed Terps absorbed their earliest exit from the Big Ten tournament courtesy of a 62-51 loss to No. 5 seed Indiana in a quarterfinal Friday afternoon at ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Global game: Ravens’ potential draft targets at edge rusher have a distinct international flavor

They came to the NFL scouting combine from Greece, from Cameroon, from Nigeria by way of Scotland, talented pass rushers who’d found football by accident in the United States and were now making it their purpose. If the 2022 draft is indeed a showcase of a “strong class” of edge defenders, as Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said Wednesday, it will also have a distinct international flavor. ...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Education
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Education
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Basketball
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Basketball
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
The Baltimore Sun

‘He’s the guru’: Michigan players rave about new Ravens assistant Ryan Osborn

As he finished singing the praises of new Ravens defensive assistant Ryan Osborn, Michigan inside linebacker Joshua Ross caught himself. “The Ravens definitely got a good addition with Coach ‘Oz,’ for sure,” he said Friday at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis. Then he remembered something and corrected himself: “Analyst ‘Oz.’ ” Technically, Osborn was an an analyst last season under ...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy