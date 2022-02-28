ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

‘We are not space tourists’: Axiom Space a month out from civilian flight to ISS on SpaceX Dragon

By Richard Tribou, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 4 days ago

Axiom Space officials may be taking three civilians up to the International Space Station at $55 million a seat along with their own employee, but they’d prefer not to be known as a space tourism company.

“They’re not up to the paste their nose on the window,” said company president and CEO Michael Suffredini during a press conference Monday. “They really are going up there to do meaningful research and make a difference, each in their own way.”

Hitching a ride with SpaceX on a launch from Kennedy Space Center targeting March 30, the AX-1 mission is the first of four contracted flights using the Crew Dragon to bring civilians to the space station. Previous civilian visitors to the ISS have all come from Russian Soyuz flights.

The crew include paying customers Larry Connor, Mark Pathy and Eytan Stibbe along with commander Michael López-Alegría, a veteran of three space shuttle flights and a 215-day stint on the space station.

While the passengers are paying out significant money, Axiom Space’s goal is to eventually build out its own commercial space station with a planned September 2024 launch of a module to be connected to the ISS. More pieces will be flown up afterward and it will eventually be able to disconnect from the ISS and become its own destination.

“This is our very first mission of probably hundreds of missions to come over the next several decades as we build the the Axiom Space Station and provide these sort of services in low Earth orbit for many decades to come,” Suffredini said.

The 10-day mission will see the quartet traveling in Crew Dragon Endeavour, which previously visited the ISS on the Demo-2 mission in May 2020 and the Crew-2 mission that was docked on the station from April-November last year. The spacecraft will also be taking home some science and other cargo from the space station when it splashes down off the Florida coast with a target return date of April 9.

López-Alegría said he and the other crew have been the first to go through NASA’s private astronaut checklist in Houston in addition to training with SpaceX in Hawthorne, California, to familiarize what’s required to fly in the Dragon.

“This mission is very different from what you may have heard of, in some of the recent, especially, suborbital missions. We are not space tourists,” said López-Alegría. “I think there’s an important role for space tourism, but it is not what Axiom is about.”

Each of the three civilians has lined up experiments in conjunction with partner organizations such as the Mayo Clinic, the Royal Canadian Geographical Society and the Ramon Foundation. In total, the mission will feature 26 experiments run in conjunction with the ISS National Lab, including some for Axiom Space to be used on its future space station plans.

“My crewmates have worked very hard. I’ve been super impressed with their diligence and their commitment,” he said. “They’re busy people and they’ve taken a lot of time out of their lives to focus on this and it’s definitely not a vacation for them.”

Christian Maender, Axiom’s director for in-space research and manufacturing said the crew will be participating in both pre- and post-flight experiments as well.

“We have a serious research-focused mission,” he said. “It’s really leveraging the opportunity of the ISS to really magnify what the ISS is there for, what we use it for every day for research and really kick off some important efforts about building a low Earth orbit economy.”

He said the experiments include several life science deep dives, but also some technological demonstrations such as how to build infrastructure, including spacecraft, in space.

“When we talk about realizing the vision for LEO and an LEO economy, this mission is kind of the flag bearer for not only a standard for private astronaut missions for the future, but the future of research in microgravity,” he said.

With NASA focusing its energy on the moon and Mars, its goal is to sunset the ISS and hand off such needs to private industry. Axiom is one of several companies pursuing commercial space stations that include Orbital Reef from Blue Origin, Sierra Space and Boeing, and a station called Starlab from Nanoracks, Lockheed Martin and Voyager Space.

But with Axiom Space working directly with NASA, the company is prepared to have a freestanding station by 2028, although it could adjust to whenever the ISS is decommissioned. Recent agreements have funded the station until at least 2030.

Kathy Lueders, NASA’s Associate Administrator for Space Operations said “we’re going to do this as a team.”

“This is really another example of how we’ve been kind of laying the foundation and working together and using the investment that the nation makes in NASA to continue to impart knowledge, work with partnerships to go figure out new ways to be able to use the capability that the nation’s invested in,” she said.

When Dennis Tito became the first space tourist to visit the ISS in 2001, NASA did not approve, and he and several others in the years that followed stayed pretty much on the Russian side of the station. NASA’s official stance on what it called “space participants” shifted in 2019, though.

Lueders said it’s a juggling act to start the transition to a more constant commercial presence.

“Our crew members are focused on us getting ready for exploration, and meeting the goals that NASA has,” she said, but also “maintaining the facility and keeping us ready, so that our private astronaut friends can come up and be able to do the science and research that we need to be able to do.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Russia blocks Facebook and Twitter access

Amid a crackdown on demonstrators and independent media outlets, the Kremlin blocked access to Facebook and Twitter on Friday. Russian telecommunications regulator, Roskomnadzor, said the decision to block Facebook was made in response to the platform's alleged "discrimination" against Russian media, citing 26 cases since October 2020. Nick Clegg, president...
INTERNET
The Hill

Supreme Court reinstates Boston marathon bomber death sentence

The Supreme Court on Friday reinstated the death penalty for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. In a 6-3 decision that broke along familiar ideological lines, the court’s conservative majority sided with the Justice Department’s argument that a lower court erred when it vacated the death sentence Tsarnaev received after being found guilty of perpetrating the 2013 attack.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
State
California State
State
Florida State
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Business
Local
Florida Industry
Orlando, FL
Industry
The Hill

Debate over Ukraine no-fly zone heats up

A growing number of U.S. lawmakers and officials in Ukraine are pleading for the Biden administration and its allies to establish a no-fly zone over Ukrainian airspace to help ward off Russian attacks. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other Ukrainian officials have said that a no-fly zone is a key...
FOREIGN POLICY
CBS News

Two staff members injured in Kansas school shooting, police say

Two school staff members were wounded Friday in a shooting at Kansas' Olathe East High School, police said. No students were injured in the shooting, and a suspect is now in custody, according to local authorities. The victims, who are in stable condition, were identified by police as an administrator...
OLATHE, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dennis Tito
The Hill

White House eyes reducing Russian oil imports

President Biden is considering steps to reduce U.S. imports of Russian oil, the White House said Friday, as bipartisan support in Congress for a ban on the imports grows amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. “We are looking at options we could take right now to cut U.S. consumption of...
POTUS
CBS News

Photos: Inside the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Developments in the Russian invasion of Ukraine seem to evolve by the hour. After months of failed diplomacy, weapons build-ups and saber-rattling by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russia launched an attack on its western neighbor on February 24. Since then, much of the world has watched — and lent support in the form of condemnations, ammunition and sanctions — as Ukrainians have resisted with everything they have.
POLITICS
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy