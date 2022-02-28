ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Russian invasion is no time for UK ministers’ clumsy messaging

By Patrick Wintour Diplomatic editor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EXggJ_0eRY1F9R00
Foreign secretary Liz Truss Photograph: UK PARLIAMENT/AFP/Getty Images

During the second world war, a poster famously read “Careless Talk Costs Lives” – based on the premise that German spies might be in the pub listening out for secret ops being divulged over a pint of beer.

Over the past three days, some careless talk at the top of government has served to underline how difficult it is in a modern war for ministers to get their messaging right. Run of the mill ministerial blunders in domestic politics can be tidied up with little consequence, but in a propaganda battle such as this, minor errors and misspeaks can be ruthlessly exploited by Moscow to justify escalation or to sow division.

That requires ministers to stick to the broad government script while trying to sound more diverting than an answerphone message. It also requires an unbelievably quick mopping up operation since, in the first major war fully to engage western social media, a lie can be retweeting itself halfway around the world before the truth has got its counter-tweet ready. Hence it took a few hours for the home office minister Kevin Foster to delete his tweet proposing that desperate Ukrainians could come to the UK if they tried some fruit picking . Even on Monday, the home secretary, Priti Patel, was struggling to reconcile her policy with the handling of individual cases.

More seriously, the foreign secretary, Liz Truss found her endorsement of British citizens answering Ukraine’s urging to enlist and join an international brigade may have seemed an innocent endorsement of Kyiv’s call. Equally her warning, now frequently made, that Russia may extend its offensive into Nato territory has been picked up by Moscow to justify Russia’s deterrence forces – including nuclear weapons – being put on high alert.

It may have been a specious Russian effort to justify an unjustifiable escalation, a point made by Nicola Sturgeon, the SNP leader and no soul sister of Truss, but it also shows the minefield in which politicians are currently walking.

In an interview on BBC One’s Sunday Morning programme, the UK foreign secretary had replied “absolutely” when asked whether she would back anyone wanting to volunteer to help the Ukrainians fighting for their freedom.

It took the defence secretary Ben Wallace 24 hours to point out Truss’s own department’s travel advice urges British citizens not to travel to Ukraine, and if British people wanted to help, it would be better either to donate financially or even enlist to join the British army.

The messaging became worse when the prime minister’s official spokesperson said western sanctions “are to bring down the Putin regime” at a daily briefing on Monday.

He said: “The measures we are introducing, that large parts of the world are introducing, are to bring down the Putin regime.

“We have introduced widespread sanctions, we aim to inflict financial pain on Putin and his regime to stymie the Russian war machine as it attempts to subjugate a democratic European country.”

Downing Street quickly explained the spokesperson had misspoken, explaining: “We’re not seeking anything in terms of regime change. What we’re talking about here clearly is how we stop Russia seeking to subjugate a democratic country.”

But again some damage was done since the item was zipping across the newswires, seeping into international media, and being gratefully grasped by Russia to prove this is about a Nato conspiracy to unseat their leader.

At root, there is an occasional British intellectual confusion that needs clarifying and policing. Boris Johnson has been at the forefront of those, saying that the west must not only actively help the Ukrainian resistance, but also ensure that Putin fails and is seen to fail, in essence to serve a lesson to autocrats worldwide that the age of impunity cannot chalk up such a famous victory.

As the west made clear in the case of President Bashar al-Assad in Syria, it is not seeking regime change, but instead for the regime to change. Some will say the distinction is bogus, but it is the difference between legality and illegality. Above all, it is about making sure Conservative politicians, brought to power by playing to a domestic gallery, realise the global gallery is listening just as hard.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Wallace
Person
Nicola Sturgeon
Person
Bashar Al Assad
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Priti Patel
Washington Post

Trump immediately botches what’s happening in Ukraine

If there’s one thing Donald Trump and his allies want you to know about what’s happening in Ukraine right now, it’s that it wouldn’t be happening if he were still in charge. If only he actually knew what was happening. Trump opted to appear on Fox...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Russian World#Nato#German#Ukrainians#British#Snp
The US Sun

Chilling warning Putin will ‘go for blood’ beyond Ukraine and could spark ‘global massacre’ if he isn’t stopped now

VLADIMIR Putin will "go for blood beyond Ukraine" and could spark a "global massacre" if he isn't stopped now, Volodymyr Zelenskyy's top aide has warned. As Russian troops continue to advance across the war-torn country, Andriy Yermak - head of the Ukrainian presidential office - has begged the West for more help as Kyiv remains under siege.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Russia
The Independent

‘Putin won’t know who to hit back’: Sean Hannity wants Nato to secretly bomb Russian convoy heading to Kyiv

Fox News commentator Sean Hannity wants Nato countries to bomb a 40-mile-long convoy of Russian troops that is rapidly approaching the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, even though experts — and Vladimir Putin — warn that such a strike could cause a dramatic escalation and even touch off nuclear war.“If we can see on satellite imagery where the convoy is, I don’t know, maybe some smart country, maybe Nato might take some of their fighter jets, or maybe they can use some drone strikes, and take out the whole damn convoy,” Hannity said. “Then nobody takes credit for it, then...
POLITICS
Washington Post

Russia and China announce a bid to make the world safe for dictatorship

There was potent symbolism in the warm meeting between President Xi Jinping of China and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, as the Winter Olympics opened in Beijing. At a time when other countries are troubled by the actions of these Eurasian giants — from Russia’s threatened invasion of Ukraine to China’s genocide against the Uyghur people — the two dictators took center stage to support one another.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
The Independent

Ukrainian sailor who sank Russian billionaire boss’s £5m yacht signs up to fight for his homeland

A Ukrainian sailor who tried to sink a superyacht allegedly belonging to his Russian boss in Spain after the war broke out, is determined to sign up with the Ukrainian army to fight for his homeland.Taras Ostapchuk, 55, a mechanical engineer, is headed towards the war-torn Ukrainian capital of Kyiv by train after flying to Warsaw in Poland. He shared a picture with a Ukrainian road sign in the background, according to a Spanish newspaper Ultima Hora."I am going to fight for my country,” he told the newspaper. "I have never picked up a gun, but if necessary I...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
The Guardian

The Guardian

175K+
Followers
55K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy