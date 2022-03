BP has announced it is ditching its 19.75 per cent stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft, following Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine.The move by the UK-listed company to abandon its holding will cost it charges of up to $25bn (£19bn) and comes after growing pressure from the British government over its relationship with Rosneft.In a statement released on Sunday, the oil group also said its chief executive Bernard Looney is resigning from Rosneft's board with “immediate effect”.BP said Russia’s attack on Ukraine represented a “fundamental change” in how the company could operate there.On Sunday, Mr Putin ramped up...

