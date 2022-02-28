ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

State officials optimistic virus numbers will keep improving

 4 days ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases continue to plummet in Nebraska following last month’s peak, and state health officials...

Leadership Nebraska honors 28 graduates including Panhandle residents

LINCOLN – Twenty-eight Nebraska leaders were recognized with certificates and commemorative awards for completing Class XIII of Leadership Nebraska at a commencement ceremony held Thursday, March 3. Graduates are current and emerging leaders from communities throughout Nebraska. The program enhances their leadership skills and deepens their knowledge of the...
LINCOLN, NE
Ricketts doubles down on Perkins County canal project

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts and the state’s top water official doubled down Wednesday on the need to build a $500 million canal on the South Platte River, saying that delaying the work would hurt Nebraska. “Delay only benefits Colorado,” the governor said at a morning news conference....
NEBRASKA STATE
Bill would make Nebraska a bidder to become ‘clean hydrogen hub’

LINCOLN — Could Nebraska lure $2 billion in federal funds and become one of four national hubs to expand development of clean hydrogen?. State lawmakers think so, after giving 43-0 first-round approval to a bill that would set up a working group to seek Nebraska’s designation as one of four “regional clean hydrogen hubs” in the U.S. working to expand use of the green fuel.
LINCOLN, NE
Five races to watch from candidate filing deadline in Nebraska

Familiar names and few surprises marked the last day of filing to run for public office in Nebraska’s May 10 primary election. State Board of Education, District 5: Helen Raikes of Ashland, a retired professor of early childhood education at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the widow of former State Sen. Ron Raikes, announced Tuesday that she is challenging incumbent Kirk Penner of Aurora for the seat.
NEBRASKA STATE
ACE distributing over $12,000 to City of Alliance

Alliance – ACE, the Public Alliance for Community Energy, is distributing $12,260 to the City of Alliance as its share of $200,000 being distributed through ACE’s revenue return program to the 76 Nebraska member communities of the not-for-profit, community-owned natural gas supplier. At the direction of the ACE...
ALLIANCE, NE
Ukraine war, inflation hurt business outlook in 9 states

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A new monthly survey suggests that worries about Russia's invasion of Ukraine, soaring inflation and rising interest rates combined to undermine the confidence of business leaders in nine Midwest and Plains states. Creighton University economist Ernie Goss said businesses also fear the war may worsen...
BUSINESS
Nebraska names Dudley state veterinarian

LINCOLN — Nebraska has a new state veterinarian, and he’s spent decades helping livestock in a state whose economy depends on animal agriculture to pay many of its bills. Dr. Roger Dudley, who served as state epidemiologist and deputy state veterinarian for the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, replaces Dr. Dennis Hughes, who retired in December.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Dakota's top oil driller invests in CO2 pipeline

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s biggest oil driller says it will commit $250 million to help fund a proposed pipeline that would gather carbon dioxide produced by ethanol plants across the Midwest and pump it underground for storage. Billionaire oil tycoon Harold Hamm’s Continental Resources was scheduled...
BISMARCK, ND
ABOUT

Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://panhandlepost.com/

