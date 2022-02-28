ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Rick Barnes Previews Georgia, Talks Freshmen Success

By Jack Foster
 4 days ago
Tennessee basketball head coach Rick Barnes met with the local media on Monday afternoon to discuss the Vols' upcoming matchup with Georgia, the recent impact of Brandon Huntley-Hatfield's success and more.

Barnes' entire Monday availability is in the video above.

