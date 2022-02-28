ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pokemon GO Battle League: Big changes coming next season

By Andrew Lin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a recent Dev Diary, Niantic outlined upcoming maintenance to be performed for Pokemon GO. Specifically, infrastructural changes are coming to the GO Battle League. Here’s what’s going on for the next season of the GO Battle League and what it means. Pokemon GO Battle League takes...

GamesRadar+

Pokemon reveals for Go, Sword and Shield, Unite and more coming this week

Pokemon Day will be preceded by a number of reveals for various games, but Pokemon Legends Arceus won't be among then. Earlier today on February 21, The Pokemon Company teased coming announcements for the games depicted below, on the associated days. Starting today and climaxing later this week on February 27, we'll see new information on the futures of Pokemon Go, Pokemon Unite, Pokemon Sword and Shield, Pokemon Masters EX, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Pokemon GO Battle Ticket: What Is It and How to Use It

Niantic Labs has implemented a whole new way to engage in trainer battles during the GO Battle League Interlude season. Welcome to the Interlude Season, Pokemon GO trainers! As mentioned at the end of GO Battle Season 10, the PvP content trainers are used to will be taking a brief break. Fortunately, this doesn't mean trainer battles will be leaving the game entirely. Instead, Niantic has introduced the Interlude Season—a more laidback competitive experience for veteran trainers and newcomers looking to join the battle scene.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

Gen 7 Pokemon Are Coming to Pokemon GO

The Pokemon Presents had a lot of great updates today. One of the most surprising ones, however, was an update to the Pokemon in Pokemon GO. For awhile, players have been able to go out into their backyards and catch every Pokemon from Generations 1-6. As announced today, Pokemon from Generation 7 are coming to Pokemon GO.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Go Will Add Alolan Pokemon This Week

Pokemon Go will launch a new generation of Pokemon into its game this week. The Pokemon Company announced that Pokemon originally seen from Pokemon Sun and Moon will appear in Pokemon Go starting on March 1, 2022. The new Pokemon will be preceded by a mass outbreak of Alolan Exeggutor, one of several Alolan variants added to Pokemon Go back in 2016 and 2017 to celebrate the launch of Pokemon Sun and Moon. Niantic didn't state which Pokemon would be added to Pokemon Go first, but they did confirm that the next "Season" of in-game events would focus on the Alola region. March 1st will kick off the Season of Alola, the next in-game season featuring events with a specific theme. You can see the teaser trailer released by Pokemon Go below:
VIDEO GAMES

